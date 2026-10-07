Review: JUST FOR US is a One-Man Phenomenon at Capital Stage

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If Capital Stage’s opening show is any indication, their 22nd season is going to be something special. Alex Edelman’s Just For Us is a one-man show written and originally performed by the comedian. It was awarded a Special Tony Award, an honor bestowed upon shows that don’t fit into the traditional competitive categories. Amy Resnick returns to Capital Stage to direct, being particularly adept at handling complicated topics with grace. The production stars Jack Greenberg, who brings Edelman’s wit and vulnerability to life in a performance deserving of the standing ovations given at opening night.

Just For Us approaches tough subjects with humor, inviting us to laugh at the absurdities of the world. It can be hard to believe that some attitudes still persist today, but Edelman deftly transforms his experiences into comedy with magical results. A Boston-raised Jewish comedian, Edelman’s story begins after he’s subjected to a barrage of anti-Semitic tweets. In true comedic fashion, he turns the tables on his harassers, making them honorary supporters of his faith. Since he’s no stranger to bigotry, when he finds a meeting to “explore his whiteness” in his neighborhood, he decides to go undercover.

In between snippets of the fateful meeting, Edelman shares anecdotes about his family and faith that give the audience a glimpse into what shaped him. His parents’ kindness, his brother’s tenacity in “the dumbest sport in the world,” and his grandfather’s candor are all evident in Edelman’s writing. Edelman’s ability to find humor in every situation is what makes the show work so well. The aftermath makes for a hilarious, thought-provoking, and poignant exploration of identity.

Central to the success of this production is Greenberg’s ability to don Edelman’s persona onstage. He moves effortlessly between characters, memories, jokes, and uncomfortable moments with excellent timing and flawless delivery. He also engages with the audience like an old friend, one who makes you feel welcome even after years apart. He’ll make you laugh, cry, and remember his stories long after you’ve left the theatre.

Just For Us plays at Capital Stage through October 25th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Jack Greenberg by Charr Crail

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