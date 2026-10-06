Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular to Return for Fourth Year

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The 4th Annual Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular will return to the Sacramento Youth Center for an evening of comedy, live music and special guests.

The holiday show offers an alternative to traditional Christmas programming, featuring a cast of local musicians and a mix of comedy and music.

The event will be presented at the Sacramento Youth Center theater, with all proceeds benefiting the Sacramento Youth Center and its work in the community.

The 4th Annual Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular will take place at the Sacramento Youth Center, 1901 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 04 Hrs 41 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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