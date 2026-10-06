Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular to Return for Fourth Year
The comedy and live music show will take place at Sacramento Youth Center theater with local musicians performing.
The 4th Annual Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular will return to the Sacramento Youth Center for an evening of comedy, live music and special guests.
The holiday show offers an alternative to traditional Christmas programming, featuring a cast of local musicians and a mix of comedy and music.
The event will be presented at the Sacramento Youth Center theater, with all proceeds benefiting the Sacramento Youth Center and its work in the community.
The 4th Annual Pomegranate Sunday Christmas Spectacular will take place at the Sacramento Youth Center, 1901 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite here.
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