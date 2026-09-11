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Video: COME FROM AWAY Sneak Peek at Sacramento Music Circus

The production opens as part of Broadway Sacramento's 75th anniversary season.

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Sacramento Music Circus posted a sneak peek video of its production of COME FROM AWAY, giving audiences an early look at the staging ahead of its opening at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. The clip arrives as the show prepares to run September 11 through 20, timed to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of stranded airline passengers were taken in by local residents in the days following the September 11 attacks. The musical draws on interviews with the town's residents and the travelers who found shelter there, weaving their accounts into a single continuous production.

The Sacramento engagement is part of Broadway Sacramento's 75th anniversary season, with the company describing the production as a way to mark the day by focusing on the acts of kindness that followed the tragedy rather than the tragedy itself. Tickets for the limited run are available through the company's website.

The video follows other recent Sacramento Music Circus releases tied to its current season, including material from its production of HAIRSPRAY, which also played the UC Davis Health Pavilion earlier this year.

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