JUST FOR US to Open Capital Stage's 22nd Season in Sacramento

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Capital Stage will launch its 22nd season with the Sacramento premiere of Alex Edelman's Just for Us, beginning performances September 23 and continuing through October 25.

Amy Resnick will direct the production, which will feature Jack Greenberg making his Capital Stage debut in the one-man show. Opening information was not included in the announcement.

Based on events from Edelman's life, Just for Us follows an antisemitic tweet that leads him to attend a meeting of white nationalists in Queens and meet the people behind the online abuse face-to-face. The show explores religion, cultural identity, assimilation, empathy and hatred.

Edelman's Just for Us played more than 500 performances internationally before arriving on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. The show was subsequently filmed as an HBO comedy special, which earned Edelman the 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Edelman also received a Special Tony Award in 2024.

Resnick previously directed Eureka Day and Bad Jews at Capital Stage. Her other directing credits include Bad Jews at American Stage; Below the Belt, Why We Have a Body, This Is Our Youth and The Affections of May at B Street Theatre; The Agent at New Georges; and Cows, Cars and Caffeine at Theatre Rhinoceros.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Just for Us will run September 23 through October 25 at Capital Stage in Midtown Sacramento. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets and subscriptions are available through Capital Stage.

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