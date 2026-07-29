PLAYWRIGHTS' REVOLUTION Finalists to Take Stage at Capital Stage
THE ABUNDANCE and LUMIN are among the works chosen for one-night-only staged readings in Sacramento.
Capital Stage has announced the four finalists for its 13th annual PLAYWRIGHTS' REVOLUTION new play festival, which will close out the company's 21st season. The finalists were selected from the maximum of 350 submissions received during the company's annual open call in January.
A reading team led by Literary Manager K. Kevyne Baar, PhD reviewed the submissions before Artistic Director Michael Stevenson selected the four plays that will receive one-night-only staged readings August 12–15, 2026, in Sacramento.
Regular tickets are $20, with subscriber tickets available for $15.
The Abundance
By Chelsea Sutton
Directed by Anne Mason
Wednesday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m.
A struggling young mother moves to a new suburban neighborhood and is drawn into a multi-level marketing scheme by her neighbors—and a charismatic bottle of tonic. She must decide whether to climb to the top of the pyramid or risk losing everything by walking away.
Lumin
By Emma Gibson
Directed by Elyse Sharp
Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.
Set in a modern-day cult on the outskirts of the Chihuahuan Desert in Texas, Lumin follows a community grappling with faith, belonging, and the increasingly blurred line between delusion and belief.
The Storm
By Sarang Shah
Director TBA
Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
An investigative reporting team at a London newspaper must decide whether to publish a damaging exposé about an authoritarian prime minister, weighing the public interest against the personal and professional consequences.
Species of Least Concern
By John Yunker
Directed by Anthony D'Juan
Saturday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m.
When an entomologist discovers a bumblebee thought to be extinct, an accident—and the disappearance of the evidence—sets off a chain of events involving environmental conservation, suspicion, and unexpected relationships in the hills outside Ashland, Oregon.
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