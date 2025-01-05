Resurrection Theatre to Present Sam Shepard's THE GOD OF HELL Beginning in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Resurrection Theatre will present Sam Shepard's provocative dark comedy "The God of Hell," opening February 28, 2025 at The Wilkerson Theatre, 2509 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. This politically charged work from one of America's most celebrated playwrights explores themes of American identity, government overreach, and rural life through a distinctly absurdist lens.

Written in 2004, "The God of Hell" takes place on a small Wisconsin dairy farm where the quiet lives of Frank and Emma are disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious government agent and an old friend harboring a dangerous secret. Through Shepard's signature blend of dark humor and unsettling drama, the play presents a stark commentary on post-9/11 America and the erosion of personal freedoms.

Director Shaylene Riffel brings fresh insight to this relevant work, stating, "Shepard's examination of American values and paranoia feels more timely than ever. The play's exploration of surveillance, patriotism, and individual rights continues to resonate with modern audiences."

The production features Jake Brooks, Lucinda Otto, Jayson Kaye and Rand Doerning.

Performance Details:

Dates: February 28, 2025 through March 22, 2025

Times: Fridays and Saturdays, 7:00 pm

Location: 2509 R Street, Wilkerson Theatre, Sacramento, CA 95816

Ticket Prices: $20-22

About Resurrection Theatre:

At Resurrection Theatre, we believe that the performing arts have the power to transform lives. We strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where theater artists can explore their creativity, build confidence, and connect with others.

Comments