ROCK OF AGES (TEEN EDITION) Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Rock of Ages (Teen Edition) comes to the Sutter Street Theatre this month.

With a Book by Chris D’Arienzo and Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the production is Directed by Kate Rolls, with Music Direction by Christine Irish, and Choreography by Keira LePage & Devin LePage

Performances run June 15th – July 14th.

It is 1987, and the fabled West Hollywood club the Bourbon Room is the seedy, sordid, vibrant heart of the Sunset Strip. The music venue has seen better days, but as run by chilled-out former rock impresario Dennis Dupree, and tended to by Dennis’s mischievous assistant Lonny, it is the essence of rock and roll. When bright-eyed young hopeful Sherrie Christian, a small-town girl who wants to make it as an actress, arrives in town, she bumps into Drew, a Bourbon Room busboy with dreams of rock and roll stardom. Love-struck Drew convinces Dennis to hire Sherrie, and the stage seems set for their romance. But when the Mayor of West Hollywood, persuaded by a couple of scheming German real estate developers, announces his intention to demolish the Bourbon Room and the entire gritty Sunset Strip, the stakes are raised. Rock of Ages is a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamor and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. This jukebox musical features ‘80s hits such as “We Built this City”, “I Wanna Rock”, and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

Reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





Comments