Placer Repertory Theater Announces Collaboration LAB 2021 Season

Placer Repertory Theater has announced the launch of the 2021 Collaboration LAB season on January 28 with the theme "New..." and featuring videos and discussion of Larissa Fasthorse (recent MacArthur Genius Grant recipient for playwrighting) and the Maidu Independent Theater of Auburn, California. Collaboration LAB is the FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021.

articipants register in advance via email (boxoffice@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. From actors, singer/songwriters and filmmakers, to visual artists, stand-up comedians, writers, crafters and historical researchers, Placer County creatives come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

The line-up of LIVE performers and presenters for January 28, 2021 includes Placer County locals, such as singer/songwriter Ryan Gerberding who will share a new song and Anne Merino, author of the novel Hawkesmoor who will perform a reading, Board Secretary of the Arts Council of Placer County, Twiana Armstrong-Bryant, who will share ACPC upcoming programs and events, and Kevin Foster, who will perform a monologue. Sanjay R. Singhal, an architect and author in Chicago will perform a reading, as will the San Francisco performance artist and poet, Natalie Farrell, while Orangevale's Jodi Serrano and Elk Grove's Eric Piotrowski plan to sing a duet. And writer/actor Kate Brolan from the Sacramento area will share her acting talents. Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. To guarantee you receive the Collaboration LAB Zoom link, email Placer Rep a minimum of 24-hours in advance of the event. Contact Placer Repertory Theater (boxoffice@PlacerRep.org) to reserve your seat and receive the Zoom link.

Placer Repertory Theater was all set in early 2020 to announce its inaugural season, starting with the new work, My Jekyll & Hyde, when worldwide health concerns emerged. Committed to serving Placer County, Placer Rep delivers its programs and events through digital recordings and livestream events until it is appropriate to once again present its offerings to live audiences. Contact Placer Rep to be added to their email list to receive information on their events and programs in a timely manner. "We're so grateful our patrons have continued to support us and have grown in numbers as we deliver performing arts through digital livestreaming and digital recordings until we can return to live theater venues," said Digital Media Director and Founding Company Member Ryan Gerberding.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a professional performing arts nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep) and Instagram: @PlacerRep.