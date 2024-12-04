Placer Community Theater's Holiday Gala Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Placer Community Theater (PCT) will hold a festive fundraising gala on Saturday, December 21, at the Gomez Arts Center in Auburn, featuring short stories, poems, a silent auction, as well as live music, by fine classically trained musicians, including a member of the Auburn Symphony. Finger foods, dessert, wine and beer will be served as a magnificent program is presented to the patrons of the 21-year-old volunteer-run theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Yolla Ryder, a PCT Board Member, is directing the performance. She says THE GIFT OF THE MAGI by O. Henry is a beautiful, emotional, and sentimental tale about the value of love, generosity, inner beauty, and sacrifice. Della and Jim, a young married couple living in abject poverty, must sell their most treasured possessions to afford to buy each other Christmas presents. Through an unexpected twist, however, not everything goes to plan… A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES, written by Dylan Thomas, is described by Ryder as a charming, anecdotal reminiscence of Christmas from the author's viewpoint as a young boy. It is a lyrical and evocative portrayal, nostalgic of simpler times. The last reading, A VISIT FROM SAINT NICHOLAS, is popularly known as ‘The Night Before Christmas,' by Clement Clarke Moore. “It is a favorite American classic and undeniably one of the most beloved poems of the holiday season. It takes us on a journey as we prepare and highly anticipate a visit from our merry friend, jolly old Santa, and his fabled flying reindeer.”

Readers are actor John Watson, a San Francisco native with decades of community theater experience; Sandra Rockman, one of our region's veteran community theater actors, and Scott Divine, a seasoned and admired actor. David Atkinson, a versatile performer with a stand-up comedy and improvisational theater background, will also perform and emcee the event alongside John Watson.

Musicians selected for the evening are the fine, classically trained Auburn Symphony Cellist George Weis, the internationally known soprano Rufina James, and the English American Harpist Liz Baxmeyer. Sound, Lighting and set design are led by Michael Pierce and Andy Poston. Julie Rosch is the costume coordinator.

“Our theater can only survive with community support and ticket sales. Our 2025 Season will be exciting, we promise. As the proud recipient of this year's Auburn Community Culture Award, PCT thanks the Auburn Chamber and the Auburn Arts Commission for their support. We also thank our wonderful volunteers and sponsors. This is going to be a fun event, and I hope folks will join us and participate in the silent auction…. surprise gifts will be given to a few lucky audience members” stated Luisa Handem Piette, PCT's Board President.

