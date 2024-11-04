Performer-Playwright Stacey Winn Featured at November New Works Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The second New Works Showcase for season 2024-2025 features Sacamento area native performer / playwright Stacey Winn, and her new solo show in progress, Openings, on November 18 at 7 p.m. in the Parkview Event Room, Rocklin, California.

Developed with and directed by David Ford of The Marsh Theater, San Francisco, Stacey describes her new play, Openings: "I was born into fundamentalist Christianity during the Satanic panic of the 1980s so the church was the absolute center of my world. And it was a busy time for us! There was this huge sense of urgency around the supernatural. All the grownups were doing spiritual warfare and exorcisms—basically looking for demons under every bush. In Sunday school we were taught that we had a part to play in this invisible battle unfolding all around us and I took the responsibility very seriously. I developed a fantastical inner life where I thought it was my duty to fight the Devil and save everyone I knew. But it's hard to make friends when you're in the Lord's army! Openings is an excerpt of a longer piece exploring how this grandiosity and difficulty connecting with people followed me into adulthood, and I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to bring it to Placer Rep for further development.”

A native Sacramentan, Stacey studied Theater & Renaissance Drama at UC Berkeley. In the SF Bay Area, she performed improv and sketch comedy with Killing my Lobster, Synergy Theatre and Trapped in a Rumor, and acted with Contra Costa Civic Theater, Pittsburg Theater Company and Playground Theater. Her written works were staged by the San Francisco Olympians Festival, the Short-Lived Play Festival, and, most recently, the Marsh in San Francisco. She performed with Main Street Theatre Works, American River College, and City Theatre. Some of her favorite prior roles include Abigail in The Crucible, Fred in Once Upon a Mattress, Poopay in Communicating Doors, Alice in You Can’t Take it With You and the role of Lady Macbeth in Placer Rep’s MacBeth a la Ubu.

The New Works Showcase host, T.S. Forsyth, will also share new pages from her interactive melodrama in progress for February 2025, The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel, based upon the playscript adaptation by Dion Boucicault of Alexandre Dumas’ novella. “Identical twins separated at birth, two warring families, revenge, romance, sword fights and audience members who volunteer to play small parts – this is theatrical family fun,” said Forsyth.

Placer Rep’s New Works Showcase is a show with post-performance audience feedback and Q&A with the writers, directors and performers. New Works Showcase is a public version of the Placer Rep masterclass The Writers Workshop, which provides opportunities for early-career to seasoned playwrights to hone their work with actors and directors, facilitated by a professional writer/director/performer with a background in university instruction. “These programs help to fulfill Placer Rep’s mission, and were conceived to promotes professional growth opportunities to local writers, directors and actors, while also providing a platform that allows Placer Rep Mentorship program members an opportunity to flex their creative muscles in writing, acting and directing,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

For the nominal $10 ticket via Eventbrite, audiences enjoy a performance, the opportunity to help develop a new work through feedback, free snacks in the room and are eligible for the end of the night giftbag drawing, held at the Parkview Event Room in Rocklin. The November 18 New Works Showcase local business giftbag drawing includes: STARBUCKS COFFEE items, tickets to Placer Rep shows and more (approximately $100 in value). Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite to reserve your seats for this Showcase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-works-showcase-tickets-857593604557 and play a part in developing new works.

Comments