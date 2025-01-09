New Play Festival 'Playwrights' Revolution' to Return to Capital Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage launched its new play festival Playwrights' Revolution for the first time in 2007 and is welcoming it back. The last Playwrights' Revolution festival was held in 2019. This series of staged readings seeks to identify and develop new plays and playwrights. These new works are brought to theatrical life through a series of staged readings performed by professional actors in Capital Stage’s intimate theatre. Capital Stage is now accepting script submissions through March 7, 2025.

Playwrights and Agents wishing to submit work should refer to our submission deadlines and criteria below. Only submissions that follow the steps below will be accepted:



PLAYWRIGHTS' REVOLUTION: SCRIPT SUBMISSIONS



Qualifications

Plays must be full-length in any genre: comedy, drama, etc. Musicals, translations, collections of one-acts, children’s plays. Any play that has received a full-scale, professional production prior to submission are not eligible. Plays that have had a workshop, reading or non-professional production are still eligible. Only one submission per playwright is allowed each year.

Preference will be given to those plays that are aligned with Capital Stage’s mission to bring cutting-edge and thought-provoking plays to our community, constantly pursuing an artistic vision that explores the very core of what it means to be human.

The Selection Process

Capital Stage’s competitive selection process consists of two rounds. During the first round, up to 350 play excerpts submitted are reviewed. Then, selected playwrights are asked to provide a full manuscript of their play. Finally, Capital Stage invites 4 to 6 playwrights to have their work included in Playwrights' Revolution staged readings.

How to Apply

Complete the online submission form (https://bit.ly/PREV25) to provide Capital Stage with information about the playwright and the play, and to upload your submission.

In order to be accepted, your script sample must be submitted as a single PDF file that meets the following requirements.

File name must be “Author Last Name_Title of Play” (ex: Miller_Death of a Salesman)

The first page(s) of the file must include: Title of play, character breakdown and descriptions, synopsis of the play

The following pages must be a 10-page sample of the play

DO NOT include the name of the author on any pages

Please note: Agents submitting on behalf of a playwright may submit full-length manuscripts following these same instructions.

