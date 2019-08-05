KEYBOARDS CONVERSATIONS Returns For Its Ninth Season At Harris Center

Hailed as "an artist who means every note he plays" (New York Times), internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel brings power and passion to his celebrated Keyboard Conversations - returning to Folsom for his ninth season. He has been called "the Leonard Bernstein of the piano" (Chicago Tribune); "Jeffrey Siegel has everything: massive technique, musical sensitivity and character, wide tonal resources, immense reserves of power, and the ability to communicate" (Los Angeles Times).

In presenting these "concerts with lively commentary" Mr. Siegel offers comments on the work, the composer, even the times in which the work was composed and then gives a virtuosic performance of a piano masterpiece. A lively Q&A concludes the concert. His presentations enrich the listening experience for the avid music lover as well as provide an inviting, instantly accessible introduction to great music for those new to classical music. "Siegel's programs strengthen the fragile bonds of communication between composer and listener and are as welcome as they are rare." (Chicago Tribune).

For his concert on Saturday, August 24, Mr. Siegel will perform Mozart and Haydn - Humor and Heartache, an evening of irresistible charm and wit - and deep anguish and sadness. Haydn's exuberant "Gypsy Rondo" and melancholy "F Minor Variations," Mozart's passionate "A Minor Sonata."

The inaugural Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel commences on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $13-$38; Students with ID $6.50. Subscribers to the Series save 20%. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

American pianist Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Munich's Bayerischer Rundfunk, the Amsterdam, Oslo and Stockholm Philharmonic, Orchestra of La Scala and NHK Symphony of Japan. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Mr. Siegel has collaborated with many of the pre-eminent conductors of our time: Claudio Abbado, Pierre Boulez, Charles Dutoit, Neeme Järvi, James Levine, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Leonard Slatkin, Michael Tilson Thomas, and David Zinman, as well as legendary maestros of the past, including Eugene Ormandy, Sir George Solti, William Steinberg, Klaus Tennstedt and Yevgeny Svetlanov.

Mr. Siegel's series continues on November 20, 2019 with WARM ROMANTIC MUSIC FROM THE COLD FAR NORTH (A smorgasbord of musical delights! Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Sibelius), and on to January 11, 2020 with THE GLORY OF BACH. It will be an evening of spellbinding, transformative works of one of the world's most beloved composers, including the joyous G Major Partita, the romantic Chromatic Fantasy, and the exhilarating Italian Concerto. The series concludes on April 9, 2020 with BEETHOVEN AND SCHUBERT - A MUSICAL FRIENDSHIP. Program includes "The "Moonlight Sonata" of Beethoven, the enchanting A Major Sonata of Schubert, and their respective short Bagatelles and Musical Moments.





