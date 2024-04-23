Placer Rep Hosts Theater Scenes, an Interactive Arts Activity and Musicians on the Open Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In its four years of programming, Placer Rep’s Collaboration LAB has not shared an interactive visual arts activity designed to allow all present to take part – until now – at this Sunday’s April 28 Collaboration LAB at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse. Come join the fun as Placer Repertory Theater’s producing artistic director, T.S. Forsyth, headlines the LAB for the first time (she’s hosted and presented, but never headlined) to present a unique visual arts activity in which everyone can participate.

Joining the interactive arts opportunity will be theatrical scenes performed by Mark Kushnir and Matthew D. Heyer, and the open stage, featuring area musicians, poets, comedians, visual and performing artists, and other creatives who wish to share their talents and works in progress.

The April 28 Collaboration LAB theme is “Fuel: How do you keep your creative endeavor from dying out?” The monthly LAB themes help to elevate feedback from “good, I like it” to asking questions of the artist and their work. Audiences are encouraged to participate in post-performance Q&As and are invited to introduce themselves and share their talent on the open stage. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event and a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep.

After the performances and presentations, Collaboration LAB holds a drawing for a door prize. THIS MONTH, the giftbag donations are from businesses including LONE BUFFALO VINEYARDS with their sumptuous varietal wines and Placer Repertory Theater. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for their free LAB seats, as seating is limited. Audience members must reserve their FREE seats on Eventbrite.com and be present during the drawing to be eligible to win.

Collaboration LAB is located on the Roseville/Rocklin border at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse, which offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and the full menu of items available for purchase. Patrons may have dinner at Cool River, see a free show and maybe win a prize! Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to reserve your seats for this free live event (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-lab-tickets-806309151377).