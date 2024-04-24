Celebration Arts Presents TOPDOG/UNDERDOG This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed drama TOPDOG/UNDERDOG will be presented by Celebration Arts. This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, directed by Melinda Wilson Ramey, runs from June 7-30, 2024, in Sacramento's premier Black theater.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is an electrifying journey into the complexities of brotherhood and destiny. It tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. They are haunted by their past and an obsession with the street con game three-card monte.

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is thrilled to present the third production in its 2024 Season "Black Girl Magic," TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, on stage June 7-30. June also marks the Juneteenth holiday, and the show is included Sacramento community celebrations.

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks, who made history as the first Black woman to clinch the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2002 for TOPDOG / UNDERDOG, she has reshaped the theatrical landscape with her historically aware and linguistically rich productions, now staples in drama curricula nationwide. The Broadway production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG also won a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2023.

Melinda Wilson Ramey, one of Sacramento's most outstanding directors and educators, makes her return to Celebration Arts, previously directing SPELL #7 (2022, 2021), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (2019), BOURBON AT THE BORDER (2013), and HAVING OUR SAY (2009). Ramey holds a doctorate in theatre and drama and is the Associate Dean for Student Success in the College of Arts & Letters at Sacramento State University, where she has directed several Black plays and performances and served as the Artistic Director of Sons/Ancestors Players from 2005 - 2017.

Audiences will be thrust into a riveting tale sibling rivalry, survival, betrayal, and identity led by the dynamic two-person cast, including Conrad Crump (SWEAT at City Theater, DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN at Celebration Arts), and Donald Lacy III (A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Celebration Arts, BUS STOP, JULIUS CAESAR).

Special Programming

Melinda Wilson Ramey and the cast will participate in post-show talk backs after the Sunday matinees on June 16 and 23, and the Friday, June 28 evening performance.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG will be on stage June 7-30, 2024. Single tickets or Season/Flex passes for the Black Girl Magic Season are available at celebrationarts.net/box-office. Tickets are $10 - $25.

About Celebration Arts

Originally the Celebration Dance Company founded in 1976 by James Wheatley, Celebration Arts became a 501c3 organization in 1986. For more than 30 years, Celebration Arts has continued to be a cornerstone of music, dance, and theater for the Sacramento region's African-American community, bringing Black artists and stories to its stage at 2727 B Street. In addition, Celebration Arts provides educational programs to children through Kids' Time and dance training for teens, adults, and seniors. More information can be found at celebrationarts.net.