Sierra Stages Presents HURRICANE DIANE For One Night Only In May

Sierra Stages will present Hurricane Diane. Presented as an installation of Theater by the Book, Hurricane Diane runs one night only on Wednesday, May 15 at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City, CA.

Hurricane Diane kicks off with a devilish premise: What if the god Dionysus manifests in the form of a hot lesbian landscaper (aka Diane) and attempts to save the Earth by converting us into a cult of permaculture? Yes, permaculture. And where better to start than with four women on a cul de sac in suburban New Jersey?

“I love this play because it is so fun, but also cuttingly close to where we are as a society,” said director Laura LeBleu. “We all know we are on the brink of climate disaster—this show asks us whether we are willing to tap into our wildness, to let go and surrender to nature, in order to save our planet and ourselves.”

Written by Madeleine George, Hurricane Diane was a New York Times “critic's pick” when it premiered in 2019, calling it an “an astonishing new play that whirls ancient myth, lesbian pulp, ecological thriller and The Real Housewives of Monmouth County into a perfect storm of timely tragicomedy.”

Starring local standup comedy luminary Jori Phillips as the titular Diane, the cast features the amazing talents of Artemis, Carey McCray, Michaela King (another brilliant comic!), and Hilary Tellesen. As part of Sierra Stages' Theatre by the Book series, the play will be performed with script in and and will show one night only. Get your tickets today!

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sierra Stages website. For additional information on Hurricane, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.

