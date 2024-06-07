Interview: The King Lives! MATT STONE AND THE GRACELAND BAND at The Sofia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Take a quick trip to Las Vegas and you’ll be flooded with Elvis sightings. Impersonators walking the strip, tribute artists, and even a wedding chapel pay homage to the man many know as the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis’s appeal goes even further than that, reaching millions worldwide and sparking lookalike contests all over the globe. How does one stand out in a veritable sea of Elvis? BroadwayWorld spoke to Matt Stone, a talented tribute artist who is performing at The Sofia this weekend. He and the Graceland Band will grace the stage on their first visit to Sacramento with their nationally acclaimed concert on June 9th.

What inspired you to become an Elvis tribute artist?

I saw John Stamos sing Jailhouse Rock on Full House when I was twelve! I looked up the original and fell in love with it.

What do you think it is that makes Elvis so universally appealing?

He had a charisma unlike any other entertainer in the history of the world. He had a presence about him. People say you could feel him without looking when he walked in a room.

Is there a large community of Elvis tribute artists? Do you share information or do you feel it's a competition?

It’s very large, and I share with some. It’s definitely a competition in many ways, just in a business sense, but you have friends who you’re close to and bond with, and want to share research with.

Is your audience comprised of mostly those who were alive when Elvis was in his prime, or do you find that younger people are also coming to see you perform?

We have old, young, and in-between. Especially since the movie we’ve had lots of young people come in!

Who makes your great costumes?

A number of different people do different pieces across the world!

What is your favorite number to perform?

Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Come see Matt perform that song and more at The Sofia on June 9th. To find more information on Matt Stone and the Graceland Band, visit mattstoneaselvis.com. Tickets for the show may be purchased online at bsttheatre.org.

Photo credit: Robert Kirk

Comments