HUMAN ERROR to be Presented at Town Hall Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Different points of view clash in Town Hall Theatre’s season opener, Human Error by Eric Pfeffinger. “This is such a smart choice to kick off the first season selected by Rich. It's relevant, but more to the point it's accessible.” shared Managing Director Dennis Markam. “If you're a theatre-lover you'll appreciate the way this script and this production are assembled. If you're not a regular theatre goer the story, the humor, and the humanity are going to hook you.”

One couple, NPR-listening, latte-sipping, blue-state liberals; the other NRA-cardholding, truck-driving, red-state conservatives. After an unfortunate mix-up by their blundering fertility doctor, the conservative wife is impregnated with the liberal wife’s fertilized embryo begging the question - can these two seemingly opposite families find common ground in the most unexpected circumstance?

“At a moment marked by deep political divides, Human Error offers a timely and refreshing respite.” commented Director Richard Perez. “Eric Pfeffinger’s hilarious play invites us all to take a step back, enjoy a hearty laugh at our collective quirks, and perhaps discover new perspectives. Human Error provides an opportunity to engage, reflect, and find common ground through humor and insight.

This production contains conversations about IVF and the termination of a pregnancy.

Main Stage tickets are $20-$45, although there are Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door for all performances (subject to availability).

Enjoy the Town Hall happy hour from 6:00-6:30pm and 1:00-1:30pm, and enjoy a $1 off all beer and wine as well as music provided by the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society!



Comments