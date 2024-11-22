GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Announced At Capital Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome back to the Pemberley Estate of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's holiday hit trilogy - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY.

The final installment, GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, returns to the familiar characters of the beloved Jane Austen classic novel PRIDE & PREJUDICE, but with a greater scope of time and space. Georgiana invites her dear acquaintance Henry with whom she shares a budding romance, to Pemberley for the holiday. He brings along his Best Friend Thomas, who does not go unnoticed to Kitty. But courting is never a smooth affair for Jane Austen's characters, and despite their shared love of music, Georgiana and Henry are thrust apart until their paths cross again years later in London.

Directed by Janis Stevens (GEORGIANA & KITTY, FOOL FOR LOVE, AMERICAN BUFFALO, BETRAYAL, THE HOMECOMING, THE REAL THING, HEDDA GABLER, A DOLL'S HOUSE) this new holiday classic features the return of Megan Wicks (GEORGIANA & KITTY, THE ARSONISTS, HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING), Fatemeh Mehraban (GEORGIANA & KITTY), Nicole Anne Salle (GEORGIANA & KITTY, THE GREAT LEAP, MISS BENNET), Braeden Harris (GEORGIANA & KITTY), and Andrew Fridae (GEORGIANA & KITTY).

This production will also feature Apprentice Alumni Leah Daugherty, and Shelby Saumier, plus the return of Tarig Elsiddig (SWEAT), and the Capital Stage debut of Taylor Fleer as Elizabeth Darcy. Tickets available now at capstage.org.

