First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland's HUNCHBACK Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nick Hancock - DISNEY CABARET - Sacramento Theatre Company 48%

Kevin Foster - SOLO - Placer Repertory Theater 22%

Allison Kelly, Kendra Jo Brook, Maggie Hollinbeck, Morgan Morse, Josh Certo - RAMBLIN' ROSE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 17%

Ike Torres - A COSMIC RAY OF SUNSHINE - Geary Theatre 9%

Yesenia McNett - A TRIBUTE TO Carole King - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Helen Ventura - CABARET NIGHT - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Jastillana - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 21%

Staci Arriaga - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 16%

Rickey Tripp - KINKY BOOTS - Music Circus 15%

Darryl Strohl-De Herrera - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 11%

John MacInnis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Circus 10%

Jessica Schorr - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 10%

Charlie Munday - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Charlie Munday - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Keenon Hooks - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - 2022 3%

Jacob Gutiérrez-Montoya - FROG AND TOAD - B Street Theatre 3%

Anne Merino - THE NIGHT KING AND THE CHRISTMAS STAR - Studio 65 Dance Company 2%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- - Guild Theater 2%

Jason Hammond - DEAR EDWINA - Woodland Opera House 0

Devin LePage - IN THE HEIGHTS - Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy 0

Megan Brunsvold Mercedes - DANCE NATION - California State University Sacramento 0

Devin Jimena Lepage - PIPPIN - Sutter Street Theatre 0

Scott Viets - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Cassie March - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Amy Wolfley Segale - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne-Marie Pringle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 20%

Denise Miles - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 15%

Denise Miles - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 15%

Gail Russell - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 9%

Lukas Pirmin Wassmann - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 6%

Anne-Marie Pringle - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Anne-Marie Pringle - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

T.S. Forsyth - THE Jane Austen SOIREE - Placer Repertory Theater 5%

Matt Heyer - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 3%

Lindsay McWilliams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Circus 3%

Jonathan Singer - CINDERELLA - SJ Delta Drama 3%

Gail Russell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - American River College Theatre 2%

Tina Wojcik - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

T.S. Forsyth - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Kate Bergh - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 2%

Jonathan Singer - OLIVER! - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Denise Miles - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Austin Blake Conlee - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Anne-Marie Pringle - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

Diana Newington - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Diana Newington - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

Sharon Sciabica - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 0

T.S. Forsyth - AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES - Placer Repertory Theater 0

Denise Miles - DEAR EDWINA - Woodland Opera House 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Bob Cooner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 16%

Staci Arriaga - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 13%

Bryce McDill - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 11%

Michael Laun - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 11%

Bryce McDill - MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

Gerry McIntyre - THE COLOR PURPLE - Music Circus 6%

Glenn Casale - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 6%

Ryan Adame - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

Jerry Lee - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Bryce McDill - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Bryce McDill - CHICAGO (HS EDITION) - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Keenon Hooks - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Deborah Douglass - DEAR EDWINA - Woodland Opera House 2%

Linda Goodrich - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Circus 2%

Scott Viets - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Cassie March - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

James Reed and Joe Smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 0

Jerry Lee - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Mike Mechanik - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Ray Ashton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Natasha Hause - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 20%

Anna Miles - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 12%

Bob Cooner - THE GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 12%

Matthew Abergel - GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 12%

T.S. Forsyth - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 12%

Jerry Lee - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Bill Zarriello - THE CHILDREN - Black Point Theatre 6%

Jerry Lee - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 6%

Michael Coleman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Nicole C. Limon - DANCE NATION - California State University Sacramento 4%

Michael Stevenson - GLORIA - Capital Stage Company 2%

T.S. Forsyth - AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES - Placer Repertory Theater 0

T.S. Forysyth - THE Jane Austen SOIREE - Placer Repertory Theater 0

Best Ensemble Performance

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 16%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 14%

CHICAGO (HS EDITION) - Musical Mayhem Productions 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Circus 7%

AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES - Placer Repertory Theater 6%

OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 6%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy 4%

THE CHILDREN - Black Point Theatre 2%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 1%

FROG AND TOAD - B Street Theatre 1%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Guild Theater 1%

DANCE NATION - California State University Sacramento 1%

13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

GRACIELA: POESIA DE LA Luna LLENA - Teatro Espejo 0

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Bramham - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 22%

Isaiah Leeper - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 20%

Nikki Pendley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 15%

Rob Brigham - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 12%

William Brown - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 8%

Jason Bramham - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

William Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Jason Bramham - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 3%

Marcella Barbeau - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Priscila Rodriguez - A COSMIC RAY OF SUNSHINE - Geary Theatre 3%

Minjoo Kim - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Guild Theater 2%

Jason Bramham - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ryan Lee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 19%

Vivian McLaughlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 15%

Vivian McLaughlin - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 13%

Sandra Gallegos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 12%

Sean Paxton - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 12%

Lori Jarvey - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 8%

Vivian McLaughlin - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Guild Theater 6%

Sarah Wussow - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Brian Allen Hobbs - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Scott Michaelsen - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Vivian McLaughlin - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Jonathan Latta - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 0

Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 21%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 15%

CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 10%

DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%

13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Circus 5%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Music Circus 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Music Circus 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy 3%

SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 3%

COMPANY - First Street Theater 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 1%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Guild Theater 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre 0

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Musical

Ernestine Balisi - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 15%

Timothy Stewart - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 14%

Jori Gonzales - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 8%

Grace Carter - MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 8%

Zak Reynolds - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 7%

Brian Piazza, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 7%

Mia Fisher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 7%

Eddie Voychez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 6%

Ben Roseberry - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 4%

Ella Scaife - PIRATES OF PENZANCE JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

Angela Wildflower - THE COLOR PURPLE - Music Circus 3%

Nick Hancock - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Mikayla Whitsell - GREASE - The Stage 3%

James Snyder - CAROUSEL - Music Circus 1%

Lauren Hawk - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Erica C. Walker - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Guild Theater 1%

Rick Eldredge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 1%

Braden Davis - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 1%

Ali Qadiri - IN THE HEIGHTS - Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy 1%

Heather Clark - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre 0

Jordan Plumb - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Erik Dahl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 0

Kabir Gandhi - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Kanisha Feliciano - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 0

Best Performer In A Play

Ania Mieskowska - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 24%

Anne Merino - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 11%

Michael Coleman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Sutter Street Theatre 11%

Shannon Mahoney - GLORIA - Capital Stage Company 7%

Rodger McDonald - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 7%

Micaela Muro Dimos - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland opera house 7%

Adrienne Sher - THE CHILDREN - Black Point Theatre 7%

KG Rucker - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Emily Gatesman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 5%

Frederic Heringes - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Peter Hadres - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Heather Clark - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Rodger MacDonald - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

K.G. (Kalia) Rucker - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Mayette McDonald - GLORIA - Capital Stage Company 0

Justin McDavitt - CLUE - Chico Theater Company 0

Kevin Foster - RIFTS IN TIME - Placer Repertory Theater 0

Kevin Foster - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 0

Justin McDavitt - DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Theatre on the Ridge 0

Isabella Chang - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Erik Dahl - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre 0

Chelsea Carreusco - GAME SHOW - Stockton Civic Theatre 0

Alisa Tousey - DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Theatre on the Ridge 0

Alisa Tousey - AIRNESS - Theatre on the Ridge 0

Best Play

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 17%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 16%

OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 16%

GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - The Woodland Opera House 10%

THE GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 6%

DANCE NATION - California State University Sacramento 5%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES - Placer Repertory Theater 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

THE CHILDREN - Black Point Theatre 3%

DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Theatre on the Ridge 0

GAME SHOW - Stockton Civic Theatre 0

OUT TO PASTURE - Women's Theatre Collective with Sutter Street Theatre 0

SHAKESPEARE'S MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Falcon's Eye Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Miles - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 16%

Jason Bramham - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 14%

Robert Pickering - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 14%

Yoon Bae - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 11%

Robert Pickering - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 9%

Bryce McDill - 13 JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 7%

Michael Lewis - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 7%

Jason Bramham - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Jason Bramham - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

Jason Bramham - MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

Tijana Bjelajac - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Christopher Scott Murillo - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Robert Pickering - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce McDill - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 19%

Josh Hilliard - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 19%

Andy Poston & T.S. Forsyth - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 12%

Bryce McDill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 12%

Emma Bramble - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 12%

Bryce McDill - MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 10%

Tatiana Covington-Parra - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 7%

Josh Hilliard - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Tatiana Covington-Parra - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Andy Poston - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 0

Bryce McDill - GUYS AND DOLLS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

Christian Savage - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Tatiana Covington-Parra - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Tatiana Covington-Parra - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hailey Mueller - PIRATES OF PENZANCE JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 16%

Michael Stark - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 13%

Natasha Hause - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 8%

Whitney Burrill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

AJ Rooney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 5%

Alexander Quinonez - SONNY - Woodland Opera House 5%

Brenda O'Brien - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Natasha Hause - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Darryl Strohl-De Herrera - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House 4%

Emily Koch - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 4%

Xander Harmon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

Ahlani Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 4%

Rick Eldredge - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 4%

Juliet Lopez - CHICAGO - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

Orion Harmon - ALADDIN - Musical Mayhem Productions 3%

Alexander Quinonez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - The Guild Theater 3%

Camryn Elias - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Blake Stadnik - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus 1%

Alexander Quinonez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House 1%

Chris Carranza - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

TJ Fassler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company 1%

Jared Gertner - CAROUSEL - Music Circus 0

Keely Hilton - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

Jackson Larimer - 13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tory Scroggins - FENCES - Sacramento Theatre Company 17%

Brennan Villabos - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 15%

Joe Alkire - GHOST OF THE WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - The Woodland Opera House 13%

Melinda Parrett - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 13%

Emily Delk - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 11%

Janet Motenko - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 9%

Emily Delk - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 7%

Steve Mackay - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House 4%

Brady Stephens - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland opera house 4%

Jeff Nauer - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Katherine Stroller - GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Laurie Strawn - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Matt Heyer - RIFTS IN TIME - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Emily Duncan - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland opera house 0

Aaron Baikie-Rick - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

Karen Fox - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

Maryann Curmi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Dianne Manaster - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 0

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALADDIN - Musical Mayhem Productions 17%

FROZEN, JR. - Woodland Opera House 13%

RIFTS IN TIME - Placer Repertory Theater 11%

MADAGASCAR LIVE! - Woodland Opera House 9%

13, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 9%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%

CHICAGO (HS EDITION) - Musical Mayhem Productions 9%

DEAR EDWINA - Woodland Opera House 6%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 6%

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA KIDS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

THE DESCENDENTS - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - Rocklin Community Theatre 0

MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0

THE MUSIC MAN - Roseville Theatre Arts Academy 0

THE NIGHT KING AND THE CHRISTMAS STAR - Studio 65 Dance Company 0

Favorite Local Theatre

Musical Mayhem Productions 36%

Woodland Opera House 29%

Music Circus 20%

Chautauqua Playhouse 6%

Guild Theater 6%

State Theatre Acting Company 2%

Teatro Espejo 2%

First Street Theater 0

Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy 0

Sutter Street Theatre 0