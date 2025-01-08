Capital Stage Managing Director Keith Riedell Will Retire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Managing Director Keith Riedell announced he will retire in August of 2025 at the conclusion of Capital Stage’s 2024-25 Season after 19 years of distinguished service to the company. The Capital Stage Board will launch a nationwide search for a new managing director in the coming weeks.

Riedell joined Capital Stage in 2007 and was appointed Managing Director in 2014. Under his leadership, Capital Stage strengthened its position as one of the Sacramento Region’s most critically acclaimed theater companies and expanded its artistic and educational programming. Among his many accomplishments, Riedell is credited with creating and implementing Capital Stage’s 5-year strategic plan in 2023, which will guide the company into the future.

“Working with the Company’s founders in our formative years was an honor and I am thankful for their trust in me and for allowing me to grow in the organization. I’m also thankful to our current Artistic Director, Michael Stevenson, for how he has led Capital Stage with compassion, dignity, and grace. But now it’s time for a new generation of leadership and I’m happy to hand over the torch,” said Riedell.

Capital Stage Board President Kathryn Doi praised Riedell's contributions: “When Keith joined Capital Stage during the company’s infancy, ticket sales were made by telephone and answering machine. Keith’s passion, commitment, and boundless energy have been critical to the development of Capital Stage into the sophisticated and successful arts organization that it is today. We will be forever grateful for his many years of leadership and stewardship.”

Capital Stage will conduct a national search for its next Managing Director beginning later this month. The company has established a search committee comprised of Board members and staff representatives to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

