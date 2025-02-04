THE SOUND OF MUSIC To Premiere At Yorktown Stage This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly anticipated musical production, The Sound of Music, will have its official opening on March 1, 2025 at Yorktown Stage. A Professionally Produced Broadway Musical performed by a professional cast, including Broadway Veteran Monica Wemitt. Music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The production promises to deliver a unique blend of captivating music, stunning visuals, and an unforgettable story that will transport audiences to 1938, Salzburg, Austria.

Maria is a young postulant at Nonnberg Abbey, but her desire to join the community of nuns is raising concerns, as she is considered too whimsical for the Abbey's disciplined environment. The Mother Abbess believes she would be better suited to life outside the Abbey and sends her to take up the position of governess to the children of retired naval office Georg von Trapp. The Captain has been raising his children in the style of the military but Maria finds that they respond better to love, kindness and gentle words. Enjoy the memorable tunes such as Do Re Mi, The Sound of Music, Lonely Goatherd, Edelweiss and more! A Professionally Produced Broadway Musical performed by a professional cast. Music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The Sound of Music is directed by August Abatecola. "We are thrilled to bring this production to life," says August Abatecola. The music, the cast, and the story come together in a way that we believe will deeply resonate with audiences, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it."

In addition to a compelling storyline and beautiful music, the production boasts beautiful set designs by Steven Loftus, dazzling costumes by Emerald City Theatrical, choreography by Carrie Silvernail and a live orchestra conducted by Ricky Romano.

The Sound of Music will have 7 performances and run from March 1 to March 9. Tickets are available for purchase at www.yorktownstage.org.

