THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Play Peteâ€™s Candy Store This Month

THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS will play Peteâ€™s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211) on Tuesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m.

The show is a musical storytelling dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsonsâ€”often dubbed the godfather of alt-rock countryâ€”and recounts one of the most legendary debauched rock 'n roll stories of all time. The tale unfolds through the lens of Parsons' half-cremated body.

In 1973, Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman: whoever died first, the other would cremate the body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole the body. Things didnâ€™t go quite as planned...

THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS is written and directed by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), with Tim Hassler starring as Gram Parsons and music by Max Newland.