THE COMMONS OF PENSACOLA Will Come to Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre's production of The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet opens on November 8th for three weekends.

Directed by Amy Sellars of Ridgewood, the play is inspired by the Bernie Madoff scandal. This funny and incisive drama examines guilt by association, lost wealth, and the challenges of trying to love your family under the most difficult circumstances. This show's performances will run Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 & 23 at 8 pm; and Nov. 10, 17 & 23 at 2 pm. The opening night performance will benefit Oasis.

The cast members include Amy Boardman of Glen Rock; Debbie Buchsbaum of River Vale; Michael Gencarelli of Caldwell; and Montclair's Fallon Goskowski, Deshja Driggs-Hall and Mareau Hall - a real life mother and daughter who play relatives in the show.

All performances are held at the theatre located at 47 Erie Place in the Erie Place Historic District of Nutley. You can buy NLT tickets online by visiting www.nutleylittletheatre.com, clicking on the link to Brown Paper Tickets and following the simple prompts, or calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800.838.3006. Tickets are $20 with matinee discounts for students and seniors.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You