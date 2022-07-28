THE 3 MUSKETEERS and ROMEO & JULIET Will Anchor Queens Theatre Fall Season

Queens Theatre (QT) today announced plans to bring two of the most legendary stories to its stage this fall when The Acting Company presents a new adaptation of the swashbuckling adventure, The Three Musketeers and the enduring tale of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

The productions are just the first look at what promises to be a stellar fall season at the performing arts center, which provides high-quality performances and programs in the most diverse county in the nation. In the coming weeks, Queens Theatre will unveil more details about its upcoming season of theatre, dance, and other performances and events.

The Acting Company is the only professional theater principally dedicated to the development of young classical actors, and has toured the country and world, bringing exceptional productions to both small towns and major cities. This October, The Acting Company's national tour will begin with two performances of beloved classics on Queens Theatre's mainstage, The Claire Shulman Theater.

The Three Musketeers, presented in three performances on Thursday, October 13th, Saturday, October 15th, and Sunday, October 16th, is set against the backdrop of injustice and chivalry.

Intrigue and betrayal abound as Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D'Artagnan fight for justice against the crooked Cardinal Richelieu and Milady, the OG femme fatale. Serving swagger, style and swordplay, this new adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-the Dumas' father. General Alex Dumas was the highest-ranking person of color in a Western military until our own time. This adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valor can change the world.

Written by Kirsten Childs, and adapted from the Novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers is Directed by Kent Gash. The creative team includes: Edward Haynes Jr. (Scenic Design); Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design); Dawn Chiang (Lighting Design); Lindsay Jones (Sound Design and Music); Byron Easley (Choreography); J. David Brimmer (Fight Choreography); Ann James (Intimacy Coordination), Xavier Clark (Voice and Speech Coaching); and Victor Vazquez (Casting).

William Shakespeare's iconic and timeless Romeo and Juliet, presented in one performance only on Friday, October 14th, is one of the greatest love stories in literature. The gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families makes Romeo and Juliet as relevant to modern society as it was to audiences four centuries ago. The star-crossed lovers follow their passion to the ultimate tragic end.

In Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare offers some of the most glorious poetry ever written, spoken by complex and memorable characters, establishing the standard for all love stories written since. The presentation features gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, dank graveyards, and blood-strewn streets.

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner, The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale. The creative team includes: Edward Hayes Jr. (Scenic Design); Dawn Chiang (Lighting Design); Lex Liang (Costume Design); Lindsay Jones (Sound Design and Music); Adesola Osakalumi (Choreography); J. David Brimmer (Fight Choreography); Ann James (Intimacy Coordination), Xavier Clark (Voice and Speech Coaching); Victor Vazquez (Casting); and, Dr. Robert Shimko (Dramaturgy).

Tickets to see either show start at $25.00 for seating in the rear and side sections. Seating in the center section is $35. Students and seniors receive a 10% discount. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.