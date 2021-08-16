SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to be Presented at Limelight Theatre Company

Limelight Theatre Company will present four live performances of Songs for a New World, featuring both Westchester and NYC professionals at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center at the end of this month.

This production marks the return to live professional theater in Westchester and will premiere on Friday, August 27th at 8pm. The opening night will be followed by performances on Saturday, August 28th at 3pm and 8pm, as well as on Sunday, August 29th at 3pm. Written by Jason Robert Brown, the production of Songs of a New World is directed by Westchester's own Richard F. Grasso, with music direction by Stephen Ferri. With lighting design by Adam Lobelson, sound design by Jon Weston and John Millerd, and a live band with all-new orchestrations, this production's team kicks off Westchester's newest professional theater company's first main stage production. Featuring professional talent from both Westchester and New York City, Limelight Theatre Company's cast includes Grant Evan (Man 1), Stephanie Scuderi (Woman 1), James Harris (Man 2), and Raquelle Viteri (Woman 2).

The show itself is about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, to take a stand, or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today. Songs for a New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County) and this collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make.

"With the last 17 months of Covid-19, the world has been very closed off and people have spent a very long time not socializing in person. We are in a "New World" now," says Richard F. Grasso, Director of the production, "My hope is for audience members to feel connected to each character in a different way, and by the end of the piece, I hope everyone will have felt transported and lifted through the power of live theater."

Join the return to live theatre in the heart of Westchester and purchase your tickets today. To purchase tickets for Songs for a New World visit https://www.limelighttheatrecompany.com/performances. For more information, you can visit their website at www.limelighttheatrecompany.com or email info@limelighttheatrecompany.com.