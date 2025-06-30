SON OF ZEUS Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penguin Rep Theatre will present the world premiere of Son of Zeus, a new play written and performed by Jimmy Georgiades, directed by Gretchen Cryer, beginning Friday, July 11 in Stony Point, New York.

“It's “A Bronx Tale meets Zorba the Greek,” says Mr. Brancato. “Welcome to Hell's Kitchen where the Greek American son lives with his mother who works as a belly dancer.”

A captivating story about family lost, family found, and the challenges of living up to – or letting go of – expectations, Son of Zeus will be performed through Sunday, July 27.

Jimmy Georgiades (playwright/performer) is an actor, playwright, and director with decades of television, film, and stage roles under his belt. His stage career includes playing “Tony” in the Off-Broadway comedy Tony N Tina’s Wedding. Most recently, he played the role of Donald Stewart in The Calling directed by Barry Levinson and written by David E Kelly, and also played the role of Sergeant Brown in the film The Upside opposite Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. He has appeared on Law & Order/SVU over a half dozen times and his TV credits also include Gotham, Blue Bloods, FBI Most Wanted, and the last episode of 30 Rock.

Gretchen Cryer (director) is best known for writing the book and lyrics and starring in I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road (with music by Nancy Ford) which won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, Best Actress, and a Grammy nomination for the album. Gretchen has written numerous other shows with Nancy Ford which have won the Obie Award, the Best Musical Drama Desk Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award.

The production is designed by Brian Pacelli (set designer and projection co-designer), Cameron Filepas (lighting designer), Christian Fleming (Costume Designer), Max Silverman (sound designer), Paul Deziel (projection co-designer), and Sarah Goodman (associate sound designer). Michael Palmer is the production stage manager.

Performances of Son of Zeus are scheduled at Penguin Rep Theatre, a repurposed hay barn located at 7 Crickettown Road. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting” (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, “It’s theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Shows will take place: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., select Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m., select Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $52 ($45 if ordered by May 27). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

There will be cake and coffee with the cast following the official opening on Sunday, July 13. TFS (The Filling Station) Burger Works of West Haverstraw will offer a tasting before the matinee on Saturday, July 19. Following the show on Friday, July 25 will be a discussion among the artists and audience.

New this season is the introduction of Cheap Thrills Friday – August 11 at 7:30 p.m. – when tickets are $26, half the regular price.

