Congressman Mondaire Jones Announces NEA Grant for Jacob Burns Film Center 

Congressman Mondaire Jones hosted a press conference in Pleasantville to highlight a $20,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant for the Jacob Burns Film Center.

Located in Pleasantville, the Jacob Burns Film Center is a nonprofit arts and education hub that has been bringing world-class cinematic and cultural events to the Lower Hudson Valley for the past 20 years. The NEA Grant will be used to support the Center's Creative Culture fellowship program for emerging filmmakers.

At the press conference, Jones was joined by Sean Weiner, the Director of Programs at the Film Center's Media Arts Lab, as well as two recipients of the Creative Culture fellowship: Leah Galant and Karina Dandashi.

"Today, I was honored to celebrate our investment in the arts and especially in the Jacob Burns Film Center," said Congressman Jones. "From showcasing current American and foreign films to offering unique film series to educating the next generation of filmmakers, the Jacob Burns Film Center has been foundational to the arts and culture in New York's 17th Congressional District and more than deserves this $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. With this grant, Jacob Burns can invest even further in its Creative Culture fellowship, and I look forward to seeing the incredible work this program creates. In Congress, I'll continue to advocate for robust investment in the arts and in film, and for federal investment for fellowships like this throughout Westchester and Rockland."

"We are deeply grateful to the NEA and Rep. Jones for their support of the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) and our Creative Culture fellowship program for emerging filmmakers," said Sean Weiner, Director of Programs, Media Arts Lab. "From the beginning in 2001, the JBFC's mission has been to share stories and experiences from around the world. Creative Culture attracts emerging filmmakers with new, unique, and engaging stories, reinforcing the JBFC's status as a creative hub and strengthening the filmmaking community."