Pop Singer LUXXE to Co-Host This Week's Rendition Of STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK

This week's STAGE TIME: After Dark lineup is co-hosted by pop artist LEXXE, who brings her sound to the Slipper Room stage. Frenkie Eleanor sizzles with sultry burlesque that'll leave your jaw on the floor, while Junior Mintt serves up charisma, glam, and high-voltage drag realness. Kylie Rose takes to the skies with her aerial hoops act, defying gravity and expectations alike. Sam Urdang flips the script (and maybe a few somersaults) with acrobatic feats that'll have you gasping. Then it's double the drag, double the drama with the ever-fabulous Liam Borghini. Concluding the night is the electric energy of Kinetics with Karley. DJ Max Friedman spins all night long, while Summer Reign lights up the stage as our sensational gogo empress.

This week's show is set to be a true spectacle, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring-don't miss out on this wild and thrilling showcase!

With STAGE TIME: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima on Monday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

