Phylicia Rashad, Fred Armisen, and Christine Ebersole Announced as Music Conservatory of Westchester Virtual Gala Honorees

When superstars support music education, they do it in a big way. On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7pm, the Music Conservatory of Westchester will present its 19th Annual Gala virtually, and it will be nothing short of spectacular.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, the White Plains, NY nonprofit community music school has adapted to teaching online lessons for the more than 3,000 students it serves throughout the greater Westchester County region. Despite current challenges, the Conservatory has continued its dedication to providing quality music education to students of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will be used to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities in the Music Therapy Program, U.S. military veterans with combat-related injuries in the Healing Our Heroes Program, and children whose only opportunity to participate in music training is through the Scholarship Program.

A star-studded roster of Broadway stars, Grammy Award-celebrated musicians, and Emmy Award-honored actors are coming together (via the Internet) to support the Conservatory in its virtual fundraiser to celebrate the power of music in our community.

2020 award honorees for their Achievements in the Arts are:

· Two-time Tony Award-winning actress and singer Christine Ebersole

· Tony Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominated actress Phylicia Rashad

· Two-time Peabody Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominated actor/writer and musician Fred Armisen

The event will also feature performances and special appearances by:

· Emcee and WQXR radio host Elliott Forrest

· Grammy Award-nominee & premier singer-pianist Billy Stritch

· Grammy Award-nominee & Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Bernie Williams

· Two-time Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow)

· Two-time Tony Award-nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock)

· Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie)

· Broadway star Gizel Jimenez (Wicked)

· Rising Broadway star Ruby Shadley

"You are the future of art," Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper said in a message to Conservatory students. "And a big thanks to the Music Conservatory for helping our youth find their voices."

To watch to the virtual fundraiser and donate to the Music Conservatory of Westchester's cause, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/e/qdVyIQ?vid=b8344

