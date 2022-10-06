Photos: Look Inside the First Day Of Rehearsals for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Warwick Center

Tick ,tick ... Boom! rehearsals are in full swing at The Warwick Center For the Performing Arts starring Harris M Turner, Paul Peglar, and Jennifer DiNoia.

Check out a photo from the first day of rehearsals below.

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts owned and directed by Melissa Padham-Maass in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and cultural development in the Hudson Valley is proud to present its inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!. With performances at the beautiful 600 seat Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY. WCPA is 58 miles northwest of NYC and embraces the artistic charm of Warwick as it develops its professional theater outreach in Orange County.

Director - Jessica McRoberts

Assistant Director - Chuck Ragsdale

Musical Director - Richard Schacher

Choreographer - Sara Edwards

ABOUT JONATHAN LARSON/ TICK TICK BOOM

RENT was not Jonathan's only musical. He spent a six year period between 1985 and 1991 working on Superbia, a science fiction musical set in the year 2064. His next work was an autobiographical "rock monologue" entitled 30/90. Written as a solo piece for himself, Jonathan created the piece in response to his feelings of rejection caused by the disappointment of the un-produced Superbia. The one-man show was renamed Tick, Tick... Boom! and received a limited off-Broadway production in 1991.

After Jonathan's death in 1996, playwright David Auburn was brought on board to reconfigure Tick, Tick... Boom! into a three-actor musical. This revised version of the piece premiered Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theater where it ran for 215 performances and is the current licensed version of the show which you will see at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Oct 14th -16th. In 2021, the movie adaptation was released on Netflix. It starred Andrew Garfield and featured the directorial film debut of Lin Manuel Miranda.

In addition to the show there will be a Pre-Show "A Jonathan Larson Celebration" Featuring THE WARWICK DANCE COLLECTIVE, THE WARWICK BROADWAY COLLECTIVE as well as talented Kids and adults from the Orange County Area.

Harris M Turner, Paul Peglar, and Jennifer DiNoia