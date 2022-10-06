Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Look Inside the First Day Of Rehearsals for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Warwick Center

Performances run Oct 14-16th.

Register for Rockland / Westchester News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Tick ,tick ... Boom! rehearsals are in full swing at The Warwick Center For the Performing Arts starring Harris M Turner, Paul Peglar, and Jennifer DiNoia.

Check out a photo from the first day of rehearsals below.

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts owned and directed by Melissa Padham-Maass in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and cultural development in the Hudson Valley is proud to present its inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!. With performances at the beautiful 600 seat Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY. WCPA is 58 miles northwest of NYC and embraces the artistic charm of Warwick as it develops its professional theater outreach in Orange County.

Director - Jessica McRoberts
Assistant Director - Chuck Ragsdale
Musical Director - Richard Schacher
Choreographer - Sara Edwards

ABOUT JONATHAN LARSON/ TICK TICK BOOM

RENT was not Jonathan's only musical. He spent a six year period between 1985 and 1991 working on Superbia, a science fiction musical set in the year 2064. His next work was an autobiographical "rock monologue" entitled 30/90. Written as a solo piece for himself, Jonathan created the piece in response to his feelings of rejection caused by the disappointment of the un-produced Superbia. The one-man show was renamed Tick, Tick... Boom! and received a limited off-Broadway production in 1991.

After Jonathan's death in 1996, playwright David Auburn was brought on board to reconfigure Tick, Tick... Boom! into a three-actor musical. This revised version of the piece premiered Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theater where it ran for 215 performances and is the current licensed version of the show which you will see at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Oct 14th -16th. In 2021, the movie adaptation was released on Netflix. It starred Andrew Garfield and featured the directorial film debut of Lin Manuel Miranda.

In addition to the show there will be a Pre-Show "A Jonathan Larson Celebration" Featuring THE WARWICK DANCE COLLECTIVE, THE WARWICK BROADWAY COLLECTIVE as well as talented Kids and adults from the Orange County Area.

Photos: Look Inside the First Day Of Rehearsals for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Warwick Center

Harris M Turner, Paul Peglar, and Jennifer DiNoia





More Hot Stories For You


PILOBOLUS Brings THE BIG FIVE OH! to the EmelinPILOBOLUS Brings THE BIG FIVE OH! to the Emelin
October 5, 2022

Pilobolus is turning fifty! The remarkable company that secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s is still wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen. Now, to celebrate fifty amazing years, the BIG FIVE-OH! tour brings audiences a mix of pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying.
Hoff-Barthelson to Present Artist Faculty Performance Series in OctoberHoff-Barthelson to Present Artist Faculty Performance Series in October
September 24, 2022

Members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s Faculty will take the stage to kick-off the 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 7:30 pm in the School’s Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium.
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Announced At Warwick Center For The Performing ArtsTICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Announced At Warwick Center For The Performing Arts
September 23, 2022

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts owned and directed by Melissa Padham-Maass in it's ongoing pursuit of excellence and cultural development in the Hudson Valley presentd it's inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!.
Jennifer DiNoia & Harris M. Turner to Lead TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Warwick Center For The Performing ArtsJennifer DiNoia & Harris M. Turner to Lead TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Warwick Center For The Performing Arts
September 23, 2022

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts will present it's inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!, October 14-16.
SOOP Theatre Company's OPENING NIGHT! GALA Returns Live And In Person for 2022SOOP Theatre Company's OPENING NIGHT! GALA Returns Live And In Person for 2022
September 23, 2022

SOOP Theatre Company's annual Gala event, OPENING NIGHT!, returns to a live format after being forced to shut down for the last two years due to Covid. The first (and last!) time this occurred was the Fall of 2019, with a spectacular night of dinner and entertainment - this 'triumphant return' promises to be even more exciting!