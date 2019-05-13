Photo Flash: 'ART' Opens Penguin Rep's 2019 Season This Friday

Penguin Rep Theatre, the award-winning professional Equity theatre under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, opens its 42nd season Friday, May 19 with a revival of ART, Yasmina Reza s international hit play, 20 years after its successful Broadway run.

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and, in ART, three long-time friends come to laughs and blows over the value of an expensive painting. By the author of GOD OF CARNAGE, ART achieved spectacular success in Paris and London, where it was the recipient of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, before being produced on Broadway in 1998 and winning the 1999 Tony Award for Best Play. Since that time, it has been performed in more than 20 languages around the world. According to Mr. Brancato who will stage the production,

ART is a wickedly witty portrait of modern art that also takes a funny and penetrating look at male friendship. Penguin s limited enga! gement of ART runs through Sunday, June 9 in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York. Official opening is Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The cast under Mr. Brancato s direction includes: Josh Powell (as Serge), Brian Sgambati (as Marc), and Jonathan Spivey (as Yvan). The production has scenic design by Christopher & Justin Swader, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, lighting design by Martin E. Vreeland, sound design by Max Silverman, properties by Buffy Cardoza, with casting by Cindi Rush.

Performance days and times are: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There is also a special weekday matinee on Friday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m. Penguin s intimate, 108-seat theatre, which is located at 7 Crickettown Road, is converted from an 1880 s hay barn, and offers air-conditioning and heating, wheelchair accessible entrance, and plenty of free parking. For information and tickets, visit www.penguinrep.org or call (845) 786-2873.





