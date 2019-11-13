Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Will Kick Off WOMEN & PATRIARCHY Staged Reading Series

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, a professional nonprofit theatre company based in NYC and Nyack, NY, announces that its provocative WOMEN & PATRIARCHY staged reading series will kick off on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 pm at Nyack's historic Nyack Library at 59 South Broadway.

The Women and Patriarchy staged reading series looks at the station and agency of women through the lens of classical theatre from 415BC with Trojan Women, The Duchess of Malfi (1612), Hedda Gabler (1891) and ends with Pam Gems ionic 1976 feminist play Dusa, Fish, Stas and Vi - the series ultimately asks: "How far have we come in 26 centuries?"

First up is Trojan Women in a vibrant freely adapted version by poet Gwendolyn MacEwen for a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, November 23 at Nyack's historic Nyack Library. The 80-minute piece features a cast of 12 New York City based actors under the direction of NYIT nominated director Karen Case Cook.

The performance of Trojan Women will be supplemented by a visual arts exhibit at the library on the theme of Women & Patriarchy by internationally recognized Nyack photographer Lisa Levart.

Following the performance will be what promises to be an animated and lively Q&A talkback led by Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Artistic Director Elise Stone.

Tickets for Trojan Women reading, art exhibit, and talkback are $20 each and may be obtained at NyackTheater.com or by calling 212-352-3101.





