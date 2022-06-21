Phillip Taratola to Star in FULLY COMMITTED at Forestburgh Playhouse

Anyone who's ever dined out, experienced "velvet rope anxiety" or worked in a restaurant should make reservations to Forestburgh Playhouse's production of Becky Mode's hilarious one-man comedy Fully Committed. Directed by Michael Jablonski (Forestburgh's The Producers), this side-splitting satire of oversize egos reserving bite-size portions at the hottest restaurant in town stars Phillip Taratola (Broadway: LCT The Skin of Our Teeth), and plays the Playhouse Mainstage, June 21-26.

Fully Committed takes place over a single day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's hippest restaurant. With the phones ringing off the hook, Sam juggles a range of eccentrics -- from scheming socialites and name-dropping wannabes to fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses. The question of the hour, though, is whether in the midst of all this culinary-inspired chaos he can also manage to look out for himself.

Forestburgh's production of Fully Committed is designed by Jacob Brown and Oscsr Escobedo (sets), Ethan Steimel (lighting), Camille Lerner (costumes) and TJ O'Leary (sound). Caroline Jackson is production stage manager.

Tickets



Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with matinees Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 online at https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/forestburgh6/ or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194. Box Office Hours: 12pm-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12pm-4pm Sundays.



The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.



ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE



The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. The Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary in 2021.