Penguin Rep Theatre Presents KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE

Penguin Rep Theatre, the award-winning professional Equity theatre under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, presents KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE, David Arrow's play about Robert Francis 'Bobby' Kennedy, brother and adviser to a President and junior Senator from New York, beginning Friday, June 21. Eric Nightengale directs.

KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE follows Kennedy during the fateful 1968 presidential campaign, from his announcement of his intention to enter the race to his last speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Kennedy served as the 64th United States Attorney General, and his tenure is best known for its advocacy for civil rights and the fight against organized crime. In office, he opposed racial discrimination and the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. In 1968, he became a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency by appealing to poor, African-America, Hispanic, Catholic, and young voters.

"What if Bobby had never been assassinated?" asks Penguin artistic director Brancato. "Would he have gone on to win the White House in 1968 and to bring our troops home from Vietnam? Would he have been the voice of moral clarity to bind Americans together?" David Arrow's virtuoso performance gives us 90 minutes to dream of what might have been.

Penguin's limited engagement of KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE runs through Sunday, July 7 in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York. Official opening is Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. The production has scenic design by James Morgan, lighting design by Miriam Nilofa Crowe, sound design by Ben Scheff, projection design by Kathrine R Mitchell, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Performance days and times are: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

There is also a special weekday matinee on Friday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. On Sunday, June 23, the audience is invited to join the cast and crew for cake and coffee after the official opening performance.

On Friday, June 28, there will be a discussion among the actors and audience following the show.

Before the 4:00 p.m. show on Saturday, June 29, there will be a complimentary tasting catered by Halligan's Public House of Stony Point.

Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre, which is located at 7 Crickettown Road, is a repurposed 1880?s hay barn, offering air-conditioning and heating, wheelchair accessible entrance, and plenty of free parking. New this season are assistive listening devices to accommodate the hearing-impaired, the installation of handrails for easier and safe access to seating, and the addition of caf tables and chairs by the organic garden.

Tickets to KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE are priced at $48 (including facility fee and service charge). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).





