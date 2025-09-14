Penguin Rep Presents World Premiere of FLAWLESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, presents the world premiere of Flawless, a new play by John J. Wooten, Friday, September 26 through Sunday, October 19 in Stony Point, New York.

According to Mr. Brancato who is directing the play, Flawless is "a striking and humorous new work about the impending intersection of technology, creativity and chemistry."

A writer and a software designer battle to create the next great play. But will their flirtation with artificial intelligence (AI) lead to theatrical success?

Playwright Wooten's work has been produced Off-Broadway, internationally and in regional theaters across America, and has been published by Dramatists Play Service, Concord/Samuel French, Dramatic Publishing Company, and Playscripts.

Director Brancato's credits include Cary Gitter's Gene & Gilda (Penguin/George Street Playhouse/59E59); the Neil Berg-Gitter musical The Sabbath Girl (Penguin/59E59); Michael McKeever's Daniel's Husband, which transferred from Penguin to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre and then onto its commercial production at The Westside Theatre/Upstairs, as well as the same playwright's After, which moved from Penguin to 59E59 Theaters; Erasmus Fenn's Drop Dead Perfect at Theatre at St. Clements (NY Times Critic's Pick); The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Off B'way Alliance, and Audelco Award nominee); Freed (Audelco Award nominee); Tryst (Outer Critics nomination for Best Play) at the Promenade and at Irish Rep; and Cobb (Drama Desk winner).

The cast of Flawless includes newcomers to the Penguin stage: Ellen Adair (recurring roles: Chicago Med, The Sinner, Homeland, Bull, Billions, Veep; Off-Broadway: Mint Theater, Pearl Theater, TFANA/Barrow St.), and Alexander Rios (Broadway National Tour: Company).

The company welcomes back Michael Frederic who starred in After (Penguin/(59E59), and performed at Premiere Stages (Best Actor, BroadwayWorld.com), Dorset Theater Festival, Hudson Stage Company, Fulton Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Florida Studio Theatre, and Two River Theatre.

The production is designed by Christian Fleming (set and Costume Designer), Martin Vreeland (lighting designer), Max Silverman (sound designer), Yana Biryukova (projection designer), and Buffy Cardoza (properties designer). Michael Palmer is the production stage manager and Leighton Samuels is the movement coordinator.

Performances of Flawless are scheduled at Penguin Rep Theatre, a repurposed hay barn located at 7 Crickettown Road. "The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting" (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, "It's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage." The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Shows will take place: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., select Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m., select Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $52 ($45 if ordered by September 19). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

New this season is the introduction of Cheap Thrills Fridays - September 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and October 3 at 2:00 p.m. - when tickets are $26, half the regular price.

There will be cake and coffee with the cast following the official opening on Sunday, September 28. Pasta Cucina Restaurant of Stony Point will offer a tasting before the matinee on Saturday, October 4. Following the show on Friday, October 10 will be a discussion among the artists and audience. October 17 is Pizza Friday when audience members are invited to arrive early and enjoy a slice of pizza from Posa Posa Restaurant of Nanuet.

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at WWW.PENGUINREP.ORG or call 845-786-2873.