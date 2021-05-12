Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Pielmeier Will Lead Online Benefit Reading Of His One-Man Play COURAGE

The recorded reading will premiere Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m. and be available for viewing through Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

May. 12, 2021  

A special online benefit reading of COURAGE, dealing with PETER PAN author J.M. Barrie, written and performed by John Pielmeier, award-winning author of the Broadway hit AGNES OF GOD, will be presented by Penguin Rep Theatre, the Stony Point-based professional theatre.

The recorded reading will premiere Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m. and be available for viewing through Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available by making a tax-deductible donation at www.penguinrep.org. Net proceeds will benefit Penguin Rep, Historical Society of Rockland County and Rockland Teachers Center.

Inspired by an address given by Sir James M. Barrie to the graduating class of St. Andrew's University in Scotland, COURAGE is an intimate look into the life of the celebrated writer. In instructing the students how to go about living the "courageous life," he opens the locked door to his own life and tells of his remarkable friendship with the Llewellyn-Davies family, including the boys who would lead to his creation of Peter Pan.

Tickets to stream the recorded readings are available without charge to those who make a donation at www.penguinrep.org. Donors will be provided with a link where the recorded reading can be viewed anytime from Sunday, May 16 through Thursday, May 20.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories
THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented by The Play Group Theatre Photo

THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented by The Play Group Theatre

The Play Group Theatre Presents PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain S Photo

The Play Group Theatre Presents PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic

Irvington Theater To Stream New Play From Brooklyn Playwright And Director Christina Frank Photo

Irvington Theater To Stream New Play From Brooklyn Playwright And Director Christina Franklin

The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch Photo

The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented by The Play Group Theatre
  • The Play Group Theatre Presents PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic
  • Irvington Theater To Stream New Play From Brooklyn Playwright And Director Christina Franklin
  • The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch
  • Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere at Annual Festival for Contemporary Music
  • Casting and Dates Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2021 Summer Season