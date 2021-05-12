John Pielmeier Will Lead Online Benefit Reading Of His One-Man Play COURAGE

A special online benefit reading of COURAGE, dealing with PETER PAN author J.M. Barrie, written and performed by John Pielmeier, award-winning author of the Broadway hit AGNES OF GOD, will be presented by Penguin Rep Theatre, the Stony Point-based professional theatre.

The recorded reading will premiere Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m. and be available for viewing through Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available by making a tax-deductible donation at www.penguinrep.org. Net proceeds will benefit Penguin Rep, Historical Society of Rockland County and Rockland Teachers Center.

Inspired by an address given by Sir James M. Barrie to the graduating class of St. Andrew's University in Scotland, COURAGE is an intimate look into the life of the celebrated writer. In instructing the students how to go about living the "courageous life," he opens the locked door to his own life and tells of his remarkable friendship with the Llewellyn-Davies family, including the boys who would lead to his creation of Peter Pan.

