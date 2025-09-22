JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Coming to White Plains Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The White Plains Performing Arts Center is presenting Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL, making is New York Regional Debut October 3-26, 2025.

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating musical inspired by the themes of raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name and centers around the Healy family who appear to be a picture-perfect CT suburban family. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a perfectly imperfect American family is brimming with joy, strength, love, courage and life.

Leading the cast is Autumn Hurlbert (Broadway's Tammy Faye, Legally Blonde) as Mary Jane, Justin Mortelliti (Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville) as Steve, Maddy Le as Frankie, Carson Zoch as Nick, Haley Izurieta as Jo, Terrence Williams Jr. as Phoenix and Lexi Stephens as Bella. They will be joined by Jasmine Bassham, David Borum, Kailin Brown, Andrew Burke, Sarah Drummer, Cody Edwards, Cole Hong Sissor, Jillian Lazzuri, Arwen-Vira Marsh, and Scott Silagy.