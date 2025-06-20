JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Set for White Plains Performing Arts Center 2025-2026 Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The White Plains Performing Arts Center has unveiled its 2025-2026 Mainstage Season which marks the professional theatre venue’s 23rd Season.

Winner of the Best of Westchester Award for Best Professional Theatre, WPPAC is thrilled to have three exciting Mainstage Productions this season: Alanis Morrisette’s Tony Award Winning musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL, the enchanting FINDING NEVERLAND and closing out the season will be the Broadway blockbuster CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.



Subscription packages to see all 3 of these shows up to 20% off are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on-sale on July 21st! WPPAC is the perfect venue to take in professional Broadway quality productions.



The professional theatre productions include the following three shows:



Alanis Morissette’s JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Lyrics By Alanis Morissette

Music By Alanis Morissette & Glen Ballard

Book By Diablo Cody



October 3 – 26, 2025



The Tony & Grammy Award Winning Musical



Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. This show was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won multiple Tony Awards as well as the Grammy Award and two Drama Desk Awards. It was even a NY Times Critic Pick!



The Healy’s appear to be a picture-perfect CT suburban family – but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a perfectly imperfect American family is brimming with joy, strength, love, courage and life.



FINDING NEVERLAND

Book by James Graham

Music & Lyrics by Gary Barlow & Eliot Kennedy

Based on the Miramax Motion Picture written by David Magee and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee



December 12, 2025 – January 4, 2026



A gloriously sweet and wondrous telling of the beginnings of Neverland.



Inspired by the 2004 Academy Award-winning film and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, this musical tells the story of the man behind Peter Pan - author J.M. Barrie.



J.M. Barrie, a struggling playwright, is inspired by his new friend Sylvia and her four sons: Jack, George, Michael, and Peter. Incorporating their delightful antics and personalities, Barrie crafts Neverland and the characters who live there, creating a new play unlike any other in London and challenging himself to break boundaries and become the writer and man he knows he can be.



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

Based on the DreamWorks Motion Picture



April 10 – May 3, 2026



Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).



Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.



