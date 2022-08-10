Emelin Film Club Launches 18th Season With 6 Critically Acclaimed Indie Films

The Emelin Theatre kicks off its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning September 28 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release independent films - and a sixth "bonus film."

One of the Emelin's signature programs, Film Club provides members with an early look at some of the most distinctive and exciting films of 2022 and takes them "behind the scenes" in post-film interviews with directors, writers, actors, producers, critics and other guests. The series is curated and moderated by film industry executive Sarah Lash.

Emelin's Film Club members are among the first in the country to see highly anticipated films that have premiered at exclusive festivals like Cannes and Sundance, but are not yet available to the public. Adding to the excitement, film titles and special guests are not revealed until show time.

Recent highlights include screenings of the Academy Award-nominated film "Worst Person in The World" (Winter 2022) followed by interviews with the film's director Joachim Trier and star Renate Reinsve, winner of the Cannes Festival award for Best Actress; and "The Duke" starring Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (Spring 2022) followed by interviews with producer Nicky Bentham and writer Chris Bunto.

Film Club meets on select Wednesdays this Fall at 7:30 pm. Members can watch the films in-theatre or stream them at home on a film-by-film basis. Limited reserved seating is available and refreshments, beer and wine are offered at the Emelin's bar. Members can socialize with other dedicated cinephiles at the Opening Night reception on September 28, or before the presentation of the sixth "Bonus Film" on November 30.

Fall 2022 Film Club meets on the following Wednesdays at 7:30PM: Sep.28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 30.

The Emelin Film Club is made possible by support from Houlihan Lawrence.

Created in 2005, Emelin Film Club has an illustrious history of bringing luminaries of the independent film scene to its stage and screen. Past speakers include Directors Pedro Almodovar, Guillermo del Torro, Barry Levinson and Ava DuVernay; and Actors Kevin Costner, Stanley Tucci, Penelope Cruz, Marcia Gay Harden, Ben Gazzarra, Juliette Lewis, and Chazz Palmenteri, among many others.

Sarah Lash is the Senior Director, Acquisitions at Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), where she is responsible for acquiring premium content for the company's network of digital channels, including Glamour, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and WIRED. Lash started at CNE in 2014 as a consultant, helping to shepherd the acquisition of dozens of short films and series for digital distribution.

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 50th Anniversary year presenting a diverse array of performing arts including family theatre and school programs, and film. The Emelin is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate. www.emelin.org