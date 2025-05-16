Casting Complete For Penguin's Season Opener

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penguin Rep Theatre announced that casting is complete for Miracle on South Division Street, which officially kicks off the company's 48th season in Stony Point, New York on Friday, June 6.

The comedy by Nyack resident Tom Dudzick runs through Sunday, June 29.

Heading the cast is Broadway veteran Liz McCartney (as Clara, matriarch of the Nowak family). My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, South Pacific, Annie, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, and Phantom of the Opera are just a few of Ms. McCartney's Broadway credits. She has toured the country as Madame Morrible in Wicked, Marie/Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, and as Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Liz's performance as Mrs. Lovett in Drury Lane Theatre of Chicago's production of Sweeney Todd brought her a nomination for the coveted Joseph Jefferson Award.

The cast under Mr. Brancato's direction also includes Coryn Carson as eldest daughter Beverly (Regional: Like No One's Watching); Grace Experience as middle child Ruth (NY: Grounded. Regional: Some People Hear Thunder, Midwives); and Joey Pittorino as Jimmy, the youngest (TV: Law & Order SVU). Ms. Carson and Ms. Experience return to the Penguin stage after starring in last season's Centennial Casting.

The production is designed by Christian Fleming (set and costumes), Pamela Kupper (lighting), Jeff Knapp (sound), and Dana R. Weintraub (props). April Ann Kline is the production stage manager.

Author Tom Dudzick is one of those rare playwrights who makes a living at it. His work also includes Over the Tavern, Greetings!, and Don't Talk to the Actors, all of which have been produced by Penguin.

Director Brancato's credits include the Neil Berg-Cary Gitter musical The Sabbath Girl (Penguin/59E59); Michael McKeever's Daniel's Husband, which transferred from Penguin to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre and then onto its commercial production at The Westside Theatre/Upstairs, as well as the same playwright's After, which moved from Penguin to 59E59 Theaters; Erasmus Fenn's Drop Dead Perfect at Theatre at St. Clements (NY Times Critic's Pick); The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Off B'way Alliance, and Audelco Award nominee); Freed (Audelco Award nominee); Tryst (Outer Critics nomination for Best Play) at the Promenade and at Irish Rep; and Cobb (Drama Desk winner).

“Their neighborhood may be depressed, but not the Nowak family who always thought they were special,” says Mr. Brancato. “That is, until a deathbed confession shakes the family to its very core and their beliefs begin to unravel with heartfelt and hilarious results.”

16 years after the play was developed and originally produced at Penguin (under the title Our Lady of South Division Street), “the Miracle comes home,” says Mr. Brancato.

Following its world premiere at Penguin in 2009, Miracle was published by Playscripts Inc. and subsequently produced in 27 states, Canada, India, Israel, and South Africa.

Performances of Miracle on South Division Street are scheduled at Penguin Rep Theatre, a repurposed hay barn, located at 7 Crickettown Road. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting” (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, “It's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Shows will take place: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., select Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m., select Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $52 ($45 if ordered by May 27). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

There will be cake and coffee with the cast following the official opening on Sunday, June 8. TFS (The Filling Station) Burger Works of West Haverstraw will offer a tasting before the matinee on Saturday, June 14. Following the show on Friday, June 20 will be a discussion among the artists and audience.

New this season is the introduction of Cheap Thrills Friday – June 6 at 7:30 p.m. – when tickets are $26, half the regular price, and Posa Posa Pizza Friday – June 27 – when audience members are invited to arrive early and enjoy a slice supplied by the popular Nanuet restaurant.

Season tickets are also on sale. Prices for the four-play season start as low as $160, a savings of nearly 25% off the cost of individual tickets.

