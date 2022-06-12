Bringing Broadway To Beacon Starring Patti Murin Comes to BPAC

Beacon Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is thrilled to announce its 5th Anniversary Celebration Concert titled Bringing Broadway To Beacon Starring Patti Murin. Broadway's Patti Murin will be performing alongside current BPAC students and alumni in a concert of songs from Broadway and popular music.

The concert's headliner is East Fishkill's John Jay High School alumni Patti Murin, best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway, which garnered her critical praise, and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. Other Broadway/ National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). Patti is a regular on the Hallmark Channel, seen in the movies "Love On Iceland," "Holiday For Heroes,"and "To Catch A Spy." She has recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

As a native to Duchess county and an alumni of East Fishkill's John Jay High School, Patti Murin says ahead of her Beacon Performing Arts Center performance, "Growing up in a small town, I never would have imagined that it would develop into such a vibrant arts scene that people flock to. I'm so honored to represent Hopewell Junction and Beacon alongside these incredibly talented students who will, no doubt, be in my shoes one day."

The concert is a landmark celebration for five years of Beacon Performing Arts Center, located at 327B Main Street in Beacon. The 501c3 organization was co-founded by Kate Vander Linden, Jake Vander Linden and Tim Grady. The concert is being produced by Beacon Performing Arts Center and is sponsored by The Beacon Players.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale online at www.BeaconPerformingArtsCenter.com with prices marked at $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for students and children. The show is Saturday, June 25th at @ 7:00pm AT BEACON HIGH SCHOOL THEATER at 101 Matteawan Rd, Beacon, NY.