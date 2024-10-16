Bees Deluxe Comes to Daryl's House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunday brunch gets the blues when Bees Deluxe, the British-American sensation, comes to the stage at Daryl's House in Pawling NY, New York State's coolest live music venue on Sunday October 20th at noon for a unique acoustic show featuring Carol Band, keyboards, vocals & harmonica, Jeff Lopez acoustic bass and Conrad Warre on vocals & acoustic guitars.

Fronted by guitarist Warre -who headlined at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining. On Daryl's stage, the Bees Deluxe trio of Band, Lopez and Warre will break down to their musical roots and play a strictly acoustic set with guitar, piano and standup bass.

"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," raves John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King and Burt Bacharach as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions written by Warre that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, the band takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still approachable, even for fans of traditional blues. Their slow blues songs can make a grown man weep and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes drive folks to the dance-floor.

"Showcasing their undoubted high-class musicianship. It's all blues music, just with a different coating that makes this band stand out from the rest." Colin Campbell, Blues Matters!

Daryl's House, tucked into the hills of Pawling New York, is a rustic retreat with an inventive brunch menu, full bar and a top-notch sound system. Come hungry and leave with a full belly, overflowing heart and an earful of some of the best blues music on the East Coast.

Bees Deluxe recently released an all-originals album, Hallucinate, that is being critically acclaimed. Doubtless, the band will perform a few pieces from this stellar disc at Daryl's House in addition to favorite classics and modern hits.

"Bees Deluxe make a form of music that includes jazz/funk/psych/Latin/groove and, most especially BLUES. But it isn't a case of "this track has Latin influence", no, every track has all those influences, but it makes for something that is genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." - Andy Snipper, Music News

Comments