Aubrey Johnson Quartet to Play Jazz On Main in Mt. Kisco This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, June 28 at 7pm, Brooklyn-based jazz vocalist Aubrey Johnson will team up with Detroit native guitarist Randy Napoleon for an exciting evening of originals, jazz standards, and Brazilian music at Jazz on Main in Mt. Kisco. Joining them will be two of New York City's most in demand rhythm section players, Louie Leager on bass and Michael W. Davis on drums.

Performer on two GRAMMY Award-winning albums, Aubrey has sung on over 50 albums, including two of her own, and performed with such artists as Bobby McFerrin, Janis Siegel (Manhattan Transfer), Fred Hersch, and her uncle, the late pianist Lyle Mays (Pat Metheny Group).

Randy's discography includes nine acclaimed albums as a leader and many others as a sideman, including albums (and tours) with Michael Bublé, Freddie Cole, Benny Green, and Rodney Whitaker. Napoleon, formerly a New York City resident, now teaches at Michigan State University, where he heads the jazz guitar department.

Details:

Friday, June 28, 7pm, 2 sets

Jazz on Main

37 S Moger Av.

Mt. Kisco, NY 10536

Aubrey Johnson - vocals, Randy Napoleon - guitar, Louie Leager - bass, Michael W. Davis - drums.

Tickets: https://jazzonmain.com/aubrey-johnson-quartet-ft-randy-napoleon.html

Advance $30, at the door $35. Food/Drinks $25 minimum per person

Comments