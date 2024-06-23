Aubrey Johnson Quartet to Play Jazz On Main in Mt. Kisco This Week

The performance will be held on June 28th at 7pm.
On Friday, June 28 at 7pm, Brooklyn-based jazz vocalist Aubrey Johnson will team up with Detroit native guitarist Randy Napoleon for an exciting evening of originals, jazz standards, and Brazilian music at Jazz on Main in Mt. Kisco. Joining them will be two of New York City's most in demand rhythm section players, Louie Leager on bass and Michael W. Davis on drums.
Performer on two GRAMMY Award-winning albums, Aubrey has sung on over 50 albums, including two of her own, and performed with such artists as Bobby McFerrin, Janis Siegel (Manhattan Transfer), Fred Hersch, and her uncle, the late pianist Lyle Mays (Pat Metheny Group).
Randy's discography includes nine acclaimed albums as a leader and many others as a sideman, including albums (and tours) with Michael Bublé, Freddie Cole, Benny Green, and Rodney Whitaker. Napoleon, formerly a New York City resident, now teaches at Michigan State University, where he heads the jazz guitar department.
Friday, June 28, 7pm, 2 sets
Jazz on Main
37 S Moger Av.
Mt. Kisco, NY 10536
Aubrey Johnson - vocals, Randy Napoleon - guitar, Louie Leager - bass, Michael W. Davis - drums.
Tickets: https://jazzonmain.com/aubrey-johnson-quartet-ft-randy-napoleon.html
Advance $30, at the door $35. Food/Drinks $25 minimum per person
Videos