Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Oh Manhattan! as part of its Virtual Stage. The virtual stage was born out of necessity this past April in order to stay connected with our theater community.

Performances will be held virtually on Friday, March 5th at 8pm and Saturday, March 6th at 8pm.

All tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

Oh Manhattan! will be directed by Adam David Cohen. It features a Book & Lyrics by Kevin Laub, with Music & Additional Lyrics by Adam David Cohen, and Additional Lyrics by Donna DiNovelli.

Starring: Rena Gavigan & Lauren Silverman

Oh Manhattan! is a musical urban fable about life, love, and dogs on the saucy island of Manhattan. Come see what happens when two adorable New Yorkers find love at the dog run, and learn several semi-valuable lessons along the way. It's gonna be some enchanted evening!