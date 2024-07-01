Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at the White Plains Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The White Plains Performing Arts Center present TV and Broadway star Ana Gasteyer with Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky in concert and conversation on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm as part of Seth's Broadway Concert Series.

Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs this acclaimed international concert series. These up-close and personal concerts feature Broadway's biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth's funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the songs from each star's stellar Broadway career. WPPAC will present Norm Lewis with Seth Rudetsky on August 17.

Ana Gasteyer is best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six-year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. On stage, Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show. Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. The set list will include show stopping performances from her career where she flew high in Wicked and brought down the house in Funny Girl as Fanny Brice.

Seth Rudetsky with Ana Gasteyer will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center for one night only on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

BIOS:

is perhaps best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six-year stint, she created some of the most iconic SNL characters, including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Additionally, Gasteyer headlined the NBC comedy series, AMERICAN AUTO, from executive producer Justin Spitzer (SUPERSTORE, THE OFFICE) is also a highly accomplished singer and songwriter. This winter she'll embark on a Christmas tour in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists. Called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard and “the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination” by BUST Magazine, the album was released to rave reviews. As said by the LA Times, “'Were Frank, Dino or Sammy still with us, any or all would pounce on the delightfully swaggering title track” and “Saturday Night Live' alumna Gasteyer puts her considerable vocal chops to work here to marvelous effect on this ebullient big-band jazz effort.”

Inspired by the music from Sugar and Booze, Gasteyer produced an 8- episode original series for Audible, which she co-wrote with Mona Mansour. The series was voiced by Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Patti LuPone and Rachel Dratch among others.

Gasteyer's first album, I'm Hip received equally rapturous reviews. She has toured around the country with her “Happy Jazz” act since 2016 and had a two-week residency at the famed Cafe Carlyle of which Stephen Holden of the New York Times raved about Gasteyer's comedic stories and her “strong singing voice that can stir up a storm.”

Previously, on the big screen Gasteyer could be seen in Amy Poehler's directorial debut, WINE COUNTRY opposite her SNL friends and colleagues and in Clea Duvall's HAPPIEST SEASON, which she co stared opposite Kristen Stewart, Aubrey Plaza and Victor Garber. On the small screen, Gasteyer recurred on the hit ABC series THE GOLDBERGS. Additional notable credits include the acclaimed comedy hits LADY DYNAMITE from Netflix, TBS' PEOPLE OF EARTH, ABC's SUBURGATORY and HBO's CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.

Gasteyer was able to marry her phenomenal vocal talents with her acting skills in two of Fox's live musicals A CHRISTMAS STORY and the iconic musical GREASE as well as Showtime's REEFER MADNESS. She also dazzled on the enormous hit Fox musical series THE MASKED SINGER as fan favorite, The Tree.

On stage, Gasteyer has starred on Broadway in WICKED, as Elphaba, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and Tony Nominated shows – THE ROYAL FAMILY and THREE PENNY OPERA and originated the role of Debra in David Lindsay-Abaire's Kimberly Akimbo at MTC. She also starred in FUNNY GIRL, and PASSION at The Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which earned her a Jefferson Award nomination. At City Center Encores, she played the role of Mimi in A New Brain, opposite Jonathan Groff, and sang on that cast recording. At the Hollywood Bowl, she wowed as Miss Hannigan in the Tony-winning musical ANNIE, with the LA Philharmonic.

Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer attended Northwestern University and honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group. Gasteyer resides on the East coast with her husband, children and rescue pup, Gloria.

When Broadway shut down, Seth and his native Texan husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream Stars In The House which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). So far they've raised over $1.2 million dollars and recently celebrated their three year anniversary of the show. Before that, Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel as well the host of SETH SPEAKS. He's performed his show, DECONSTRUCTING BROADWAY in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in DISASTER! (NY TIMES critics' pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He's written the books SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY VOLUME 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels; “MY AWESOME/AWFUL POPULARITY PLAN” and “THE RISE AND FALL OF A THEATER GEEK” (Random House) and the just available MUSICAL THEATRE FOR DUMMIES. Seth and James co-produced the “What The World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Jessie Mueller, Carole King, Audra MacDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly “Voices For The Voiceless” concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Megan Hilty) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and NAACP (stars have included Barry Manilow and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run “Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise” which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! You can learn about more Seth's cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com

