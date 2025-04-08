ANASTASIA, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and More Set For Geva Theatre's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geva Theatre has announced its upcoming 2025/26 season. The One Geva subscription offers a full season of exciting work across our two theatres – now with five shows in the Wilson and two shows in the Fielding!

This season will feature incredible stories on stage, from the uproarious The Play That Goes Wrong where everything that could go wrong, does, to Christin Eve Cato’s Obie Award-winning play Sancocho, to the second longest-running play in the history of the West End, Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black. Warming our winter months, we have Neil Simon’s classic comedy Barefoot in the Park and Furlough’s Paradise by a.k. payne, winner of the 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Rounding out the season is the World Premiere Commission of 23/25 Artist in Residence Baron Vaughn’s solo play Baron Vaughn: Cycle Breaker and a beautiful, heartwarming musical Anastasia.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Sept 09 – Oct 12, 2025

A long-running commercial success on the West End and Broadway comes to Geva! The intrepid thespians of the Cornley Drama Society are more or less ready to Raise the Curtain on the grandest production the village has ever seen, The Murder at Haversham Manor – until things go from bad to calamitous. There’s an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that won’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines) – and that’s only the first act. It’s nothing you want in a show – and everything you want in a comedy!

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields

Co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre

Directed by Benjamin Hanna

SANCOCHO

Oct 14 – Nov 23, 2025

Caridad is determined to teach her younger sister to cook the family recipe for the traditional beef stew, sancocho – but Renata only wants her to review their father’s will. Simmering between the two Puerto Rican sisters is a family tension that finally comes to a boil as their father enters hospice care. Christin Eve Cato’s Sancocho explores family secrets, generational divides, and the healing that can only come from a meal made with love.

By Christin Eve Cato

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Jan 14 – Feb 8, 2026

The second longest-running play in the history of the West End, The Woman in Black is a chilling drama, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the 1983 novel by Susan Hill. Mallatratt conjured a complete world into which generations of young people have entered, surrendering to the ultimate magic of theatre: their own imaginations. A dark and scary mystery unfolds as an old man recounts the events of his youth when he went to the fog-embanked countryside of England to settle the estate of a family shrouded in a tragedy that continues to haunt (literally!) anyone who comes too close.

By Susan Hill

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

Produced by Pemberley Productions

Directed by Robin Herferd

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Feb 24 – Mar 29, 2026

Opposites attract in Neil Simon’s celebrated romantic comedy. Newlyweds Paul, a straight-laced lawyer, and Corie, a free-spirit, have barely returned from their honeymoon, and their marriage is already on the fritz, like the telephone line in their new apartment. Corie wants Paul to be more spontaneous and do things like run “barefoot in the park,” and Paul just wants to get a good night’s sleep. When Corie’s prim and proper mother drops by for an unexpected visit, and their eccentric upstairs neighbor, Mr. Velasco, climbs in through their upstairs window, hilarity ensues! This slice of newlywed life is sure to remind even long-married couples of the pleasures and perils of falling in love.

By Neil Simon

Directed by Rachel Alderman

FURLOUGH’S PARADISE

Apr 14 – May 10, 2026

Winner of the 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and Winner of the 20th Annual Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. On a three-day furlough for her mother’s funeral, Sade stays with her only cousin. Mina is also on a brief reprieve from her life on the West Coast, and the cousins, who were once so close, come together to try to make sense of grief, home, and kinship as time ticks toward Sade’s return to prison. “An abolition play or simply a play about cousins” from one of America’s most promising new playwrights

By a.k. payne

Directed by Jasmine B. Gunter

Tickets on Sale July 16

Baron Vaughn: CYCLE BREAKER

Apr 28 – Jun 07, 2026

Nothing brings your own childhood into focus like raising your own children. Married 40-something father, Baron Vaughn digs into his own past to understand how it formed him and how he’ll approach parenthood in his funny and deeply human solo show. Baron explores his relationships with his parents and grandparents as he uncovers the values he wishes to instill and the damage he’d rather not pay forward to his own children. Part stand-up comedy, part memory play, Baron Vaughn: Cycle Breaker is a meditation on family and what it takes to truly break a cycle.

By Baron Vaughn

Tickets on Sale July 16

ANASTASIA

May 27 – Jun 28, 2026

This Tony Award-nominated musical inspired by the beloved films takes us on a journey to the past. Iconic songs like “Once Upon a December”, “Learn to Do It”, and “Journey to the Past” transport us from the darkness of Soviet Russia to the opulence of Paris in the ‘20s, as Anya and new friends Dmitry, a handsome conman, and Vlad, a bumbling ex-aristocrat, hatch a plan to pass her off as Grand Duchess Anastasia to her grandmother, the Dowager Empress. But could it be that Anya really is the long-lost Romanov?

