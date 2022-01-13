Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Rhode Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patricia Hawkridge - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Mike Daniels - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Rebello - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tiffani Barbour - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carol Schlink - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa King - ALMOST, MAINE

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Joe Wilson Jr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Clement - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ALMOST, MAINE

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Al Bundonis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Geoff White - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tobias Wilson - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea