Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory



Best Ensemble

RENT - The Stadium Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre



Best Musical

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory



Comments