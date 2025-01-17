Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
Best Ensemble
RENT - The Stadium Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre
Best Musical
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
