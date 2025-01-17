News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre

Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea

Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

Best Ensemble
RENT - The Stadium Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre

Best Musical
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
 



