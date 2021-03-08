The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Its 2021 Spring Season  

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued to further its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

As part of its ongoing effort, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra proudly presents its 2021 Spring Season at The VETS. These innovative concerts can be experienced live, in-person at The VETS or virtually at StreamRIPhil.org to ensure the vital and accessible presence of music in this community and beyond during these unprecedented times. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26 at The VETS, making the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months - and under the strictest safety measures.

Concerts planned for the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's spring half of Season 76 will continue to have limited in-person, socially distanced attendance available to subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to the public at StreamRIPhil.org. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes. Visit RIPhil.org/Winter for details on enrollment.

"Audiences get to experience a different energy in our performances this season as we explore selections from the classical repertoire's finest works for smaller ensembles and solo artists that we don't typically perform," says Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey.

The Spring line-up kicks off on Friday, March 12th with Gentle Winds led by Guest Conductor Stefan Asbury featuring Dvořák's Serenade for Winds, Gounod's Petite symphonie (Little Symphony for Wind Instruments) and Stravinsky's Symphonies of Wind Instruments. Next up on Saturday, March 20th is Jennifer Frautschi - Violin Virtuosity led by Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin featuring Saint

Georges' Symphony No.1, Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, McTee's Adagio for String Orchestra, Saint-Saëns' Introduction & Rondo capriccioso and Grainger's Irish Tune from County Derry (Londonderry Air). Saturday, April 10th ushers in Mozart - with Jon Kimura Parker with Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey helming Mozart's Piano Concerto No.21 (Elvira Madigan) and Schubert's Symphony No.5. The exhilarating season continues on Saturday, May 1st with Conductor Bramwell Tovey leading String Kingdom with Elgar's Introduction and Allegro, Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Britten's Simple Symphony, Wirén's Serenade: March and Coleridge-Taylor's Novelette. Saturday, May 15th features Mahler with a chamber orchestra arrangement of his Symphony No.4 featuring soprano Laquita Mitchell led by Maestro Tovey. Next up on Saturday, May 22nd is an Orchestra Showcase led by Guest Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya highlighting Principal Harp Hyunjung Choi in Debussy's Sacred and Profane Dances for Harp, Principal Trumpet Joseph Foley and English horn player Jane Murray in Copland's Quiet City as well as Mendelssohn's String Symphony No.2, and Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony. And on a date TBA, Bramwell Tovey Plays Gershwin! will delight audiences with favorites from the Gershwin songbook.

"It is essential to ensure safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons, while at the same time forging a new role for access through digital media as we serve our community," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible."

The VETS is taking enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Seating will be socially distanced, audiences and staff members must wear masks, and there will be symptom checks at the entrance doors.

The musicians union and the RI Philharmonic have agreed to a tentative one-year contract with a Covid-19 side-letter and media guarantees that allow the Orchestra to be livestreamed in high definition video and audio for the first time.

All concerts will be presented at 5pm (in-person attendance is limited to subscribers only) and again at 8pm (subscriber in-person attendance and livestream for subscribers and single ticket buyers) at The VETS. The 8pm performance is available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in viewing this concert live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Season subscriptions are available for $150. A single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household. https://www.streamRIPhil.org https://www.riphil.org/Winter