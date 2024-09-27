The Avett Brothers Return to the Providence Performing Arts Center This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avett Brothers return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to play one concert only on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 7:30P. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 10A and can be purchased online at ppacri.org or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or in person at the PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

The PPAC concert will follow up their far-reaching 2024 concert tour featuring their first new album in five years, (released May 17, 2024 via Ramseur Records/American Recordings/Thirty Tigers). Produced by longtime collaborator, friend and early champion Rick Rubin, The Avett Brothers is as much untitled as it is self-titled, for as Thomas Keating said: “Silence is God's first language – everything else is a poor translation.”



The Avett Brothers is a collection of songs that revealed themselves naturally over time; “Love of a Girl” is one of the featured songs on this eponymous album.

Order The Avett Brothers, and listen to “Love Of A Girl” now: https://orcd.co/loveofagirl



As their first full-length release on Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers since 2007's Emotionalism, The Avett Brothers is both a cumulative opus and fresh start for the band's future as a multifaceted and singular force.



In the time that has passed since their last album, the band have also debuted Swept Away, a new musical inspired by and featuring their music, backed by a cast and crew that have earned a collective nine Tony Awards. Hailed as a “spellbinding tale” and “worthy of a Broadway christening” (The Washington Post), the show has completed successful runs in Berkeley, CA and Washington, DC, and will open on Broadway this October.



The North Carolina Music Hall of Famers also recently earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance from the Americana Honors & Awards, while Seth Avett released a solo album celebrating his songwriting hero Greg Brown, Bob Crawford created a podcast about John Quincy Adams, and Scott Avett had multiple exhibits for his work as a figurative painter (while creating all the artwork and illustrations that accompany The Avett Brothers LP).



Recorded in Malibu's Shangri-La Studios, as well as Nashville, Mar Vista, and the band's hometown of Concord, NC, The Avett Brothers is a collection of songs seen through a lens of independently studied spirituality - questions and considerations in the interest of the divine unknowable. In an ongoing attempt to comprehend existence and our interpersonal connectedness, these songs seek the sacred in the commonplace: a cheap cup of coffee, the smallest movement of love, broken hearts and school bus lessons, a baby's first and second steps, growing older and holding on to one's roots, losing someone and accepting fate, rediscovering hope and finding sanctity in tragedy...ultimately reveling in the fun and surrender of what we cannot understand.



The Avett Brothers' outstanding musical achievements have earned numerous Billboard Top 5 and chart-topping albums, three GRAMMY nominations, five Americana Music Awards and they have been featured in a documentary co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio.



The June 4th PPAC concert will feature Scott Avett on vocals, banjo and kick drum, Seth Avett on vocals, guitar and high-hat, Bob Crawford on vocals and bass, Tania Elizabeth on violin, Joe Kwon on cello, Mike Marsh on drums and Bonnie Avett-Rini on piano.

